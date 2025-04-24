Categories LATEST, Technology
Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will publish its first-quarter 2025 earnings results today after the market closes.
Listen to Alphabet’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are estimating earnings of $2.01 per share on revenues of $89.15 billion for Alphabet in Q1 2025. This compares to earnings of $1.89 per share on revenues of $80.54 billion reported in Q1 2024.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $96.5 billion while EPS grew 31% to $2.15.
