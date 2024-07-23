Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $84.7 billion.

Net income rose to $23.6 billion, or $1.89 per share, from $18.3 billion, or $1.44 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

Google services total revenue amounted to $73.9 billion while Google Cloud revenues were $10.3 billion.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $27.2 billion.

Prior performance