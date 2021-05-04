Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Apr. 27, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Jim Friedland — Director of Investor Relations
Sundar Pichai — Chief Executive Officer
Philipp Schindler — Chief Business Officer
Ruth Porat — Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Brian Nowak — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Douglas Anmuth — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Brent Thill — Jefferies — Analyst
Justin Post — Bank of America — Analyst
Colin Sebastian — Robert W. Baird — Analyst
Mark Mahaney — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Michael Nathanson — MoffettNathanson — Analyst
Brian Fitzgerald — Wells Fargo — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of May 3
Leading stock indexes retreated after gaining mid-week when Wall Street biggies like Apple and Amazon reported impressive quarterly numbers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 190 early Friday, while
How did the first quarter of 2021 turn out for the airline industry?
The airlines sector was severely impacted by the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A year later, the industry is still limping its way to a recovery. In
Amazon (AMZN) fine-tunes growth strategy to stay in the fast lane
The company that witnessed the strongest growth during the pandemic is probably Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which went into overdrive when the crisis triggered an online shopping boom. Taking a