Alphabet Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will publish its second-quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $84.2 billion for Q2 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $74.6 billion reported in the same period a year ago.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $80.5 billion, which were up 15% year-over-year, and earnings of $1.89 per share.