Categories LATEST
Alphabet Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will publish its second-quarter 2024 earnings results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Alphabet’s Q2 2024 earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share on revenue of $84.2 billion for Q2 2024. This compares to earnings of $1.44 per share on revenue of $74.6 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
In the first quarter of 2024, the company reported revenues of $80.5 billion, which were up 15% year-over-year, and earnings of $1.89 per share.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Spotify (SPOT) performed in Q2 2024
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to EUR3.8 billion. Net income attributable to owners of the parent was
Philip Morris (PM) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 5.6% year-over-year to $9.5 billion. On an organic basis, revenues grew 9.6%. Net
LMT Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s Q2 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported a year-over-year increase in net sales for the second quarter of 2024. The management raised its fiscal 2024 guidance. The aerospace company reported