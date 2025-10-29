Alphabet Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) is set to report its third quarter 2025 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $2.26 per share on revenues of $100.14 billion for the third quarter of 2025. This compares to earnings of $2.12 per share on revenue of $88.27 billion reported in the third quarter of 2024.

In the second quarter of 2025, Alphabet’s consolidated revenues increased 14% year-over-year to $96.4 billion and EPS increased 22% to $2.31.