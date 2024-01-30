Alphabet Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) will report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today after the closing bell.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.47 per share on revenues of $78.6 billion for Q4 2023. This compares to earnings of $1.05 per share on revenues of $76.05 billion reported in Q4 2022.

In Q3 2023, the company reported earnings of $1.55 per share on revenue of $76.7 billion.