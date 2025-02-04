Categories LATEST
Alphabet Q4 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG, GOOGL) is scheduled to publish its fourth-quarter 2024 results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Alphabet’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
On average, analysts predict earnings of $2.13 per share on revenue of $96.67 billion for the December quarter. This compares to earnings of $1.64 per share and revenue of $86.31 billion reported in Q4 2023.
In the third quarter of 2024, Alphabet reported revenue of $88.3 billion, which is up 15% year-over-year. Earnings per share increased 37% from the year-ago quarter to $2.12 in Q3.
