Weak guidance weighs on Alteryx stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The data analytics company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $160.5 million, up 3% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.62 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.
AYX shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Alteryx Inc Q4 earnings call transcript
