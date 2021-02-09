Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Weak guidance weighs on Alteryx stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The data analytics company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $160.5 million, up 3% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.62 per share was also higher than what analysts had anticipated.

AYX shares fell 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past 12 months.

Alteryx Q4 2020 earnings

Prior performance

