Altria Group (MO) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 1.7% year-over-year to $6.1 billion.
Net earnings declined 37.5% to $2.37 billion and earnings per share dropped 36.2% to $1.41 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 8.3% to $1.44.
Smokeable products revenue decreased 2.5% to $5.4 billion while oral tobacco products revenues increased 5.9% to $753 million.
For full-year 2025, adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.35-5.45, representing a growth of 3-5% YoY.
