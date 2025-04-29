Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Altria (MO) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net revenues decreased 5.7% year-over-year to $5.25 billion.
Net earnings decreased 49.4% to $1 billion compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share declined 47.9% to $0.63 while adjusted EPS increased 6% to $1.23 versus last year.
The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted EPS to range between $5.30-5.45.
