AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.
Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.12 per share in the July quarter from $1.90 per share in the same period of 2023. Net income, including special items, was $1.71 billion or $2.05 per share in Q3, compared to $1.56 billion or $1.85 per share last year.
The bottom line benefited from an increase in net sales to $6.78 billion in the third quarter from $6.43 billion in the corresponding period last year.
