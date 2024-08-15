Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

Applied Materials Q3 2024 earnings infographic

Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.12 per share in the July quarter from $1.90 per share in the same period of 2023. Net income, including special items, was $1.71 billion or $2.05 per share in Q3, compared to $1.56 billion or $1.85 per share last year.

The bottom line benefited from an increase in net sales to $6.78 billion in the third quarter from $6.43 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Prior Performance

