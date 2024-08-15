AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company increased to $2.12 per share in the July quarter from $1.90 per share in the same period of 2023. Net income, including special items, was $1.71 billion or $2.05 per share in Q3, compared to $1.56 billion or $1.85 per share last year.

The bottom line benefited from an increase in net sales to $6.78 billion in the third quarter from $6.43 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Prior Performance