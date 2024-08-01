Amazon.com Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Ecommerce titan Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to report its earnings results for the second quarter of 2024 today after the closing bell.

Listen to Amazon’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Amazon has guided for Q2 2024 revenues to range between $144-149 billion. Analysts are projecting revenues of $148.5 billion for Q2. This compares to revenue of $134.4 billion reported in Q2 2023.

The consensus estimate for EPS in Q2 2024 is $1.03. This compares to EPS of $0.65 reported in Q2 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, net sales increased 13% year-over-year to $143.3 billion and EPS amounted to $0.98.