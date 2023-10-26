Amazon.com Q3 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to report its third quarter 2023 earnings results today after markets close.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $0.55 per share on revenues of $133.4 billion for Q3. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share on revenues of $127.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

In the second quarter of 2023, revenue increased 11% year-over-year to $134.4 billion while EPS amounted to $0.65.