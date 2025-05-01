Amazon Q1 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

E-commerce behemoth Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is set to report its first quarter 2025 earnings results today after the market closes.

Amazon has guided for net sales of $151.0-155.5 billion for the first quarter of 2025, representing a growth of 5-9% year-over-year.

Analysts are projecting earnings of $1.37 per share on revenues of $155.1 billion for Q1 2025. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share on revenues of $143.3 billion reported in Q1 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, net sales increased 10% YoY to $187.8 billion while EPS rose 85% to $1.86.