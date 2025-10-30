Amazon Q3 2025 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Categories LATEST
E-commerce behemoth Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is expected to report its third quarter 2025 earnings today after the market closes.
Listen to Amazon’s Q3 2025 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
Amazon has guided for net sales of $174-179.5 billion for the third quarter. Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.56 per share on revenues of $177.76 billion for the September quarter. That compares to earnings of $1.43 per share and revenues of $158.88 billion reported in Q3 2024.
In the second quarter, net sales increased 13% year-over-year to $167.7 billion. Q2 net income increased to $18.2 billion or $1.68 per share from $13.5 billion or $1.26 per share in the prior-year quarter.
