AMD Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) will report its first-quarter 2025 results today after regular trading hours, amid expectations for an increase in revenue and profit.
Analysts are looking for earnings of $0.93 per share for the first quarter, on an adjusted basis, higher than the $0.62/share profit reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for Q1 is $7.12 billion, which represents a 30% year-over-year increase.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, adjusted earnings were $1.09 per share, compared to $0.77 per share in the same period of 2024. On a reported basis, net income declined to $482 million or $0.29 per share in Q4 from $667 million or $0.41 per share in the prior-year period.
The company reported revenues of $7.66 billion for the December quarter, compared to $6.17 billion in the comparable period in the prior year.
