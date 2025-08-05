Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMD Q2 2025 adj. earnings drop, despite strong revenue growth
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, when its revenues increased sharply year-over-year. The top line also exceeded estimates.
The chipmaker’s earnings, on an adjusted basis, were $0.48 per share in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 per share in the same period of 2024. On a reported basis, net income came in at $872 million or $0.54 per share in Q2, compared to $265 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year period.
The company reported revenues of $7.7 billion for the June quarter, vs. $5.83 billion in the comparable period in the prior year. Earnings matched estimates while revenues exceeded expectations.
Lisa Su, AMD’s CEO, said, “We are seeing robust demand across our computing and AI product portfolio, and are well positioned to deliver significant growth in the second half of the year, driven by the ramp of our AMD Instinct MI350 series accelerators and ongoing EPYC and Ryzen processor share gains.”
Prior Performance
