AMD Q3 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is expected to report its third-quarter 2025 results today after regular trading hours, amid expectations for an increase in revenue and profit.
Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.17 per share for the third quarter, on an adjusted basis, higher than the $0.92/share profit reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for Q3 is $8.75 billion, which represents a 28.3% year-over-year increase.
In the second quarter of 2025, adjusted earnings were $0.48 per share, compared to $0.69 per share in the same period of 2024. On a reported basis, net income rose to $872 million or $0.54 per share in Q2 from $265 million or $0.16 per share in the prior-year period.
The company reported revenues of $7.7 billion for the second quarter, compared to $5.83 billion in the comparable period in the prior year.
