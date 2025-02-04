Categories LATEST
AMD Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is all set to report fourth-quarter results today after regular trading hours.
Analysts are looking for earnings of $1.09 per share for the December quarter, on an adjusted basis, higher than the $0.77/share profit reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate for Q4 is $7.53 billion, which represents a 22% year-over-year increase.
Listen to AMD’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
In the third quarter, adjusted earnings rose to $0.92 per share from $0.70 per share in the corresponding period last year. Q3 revenues increased to $6.82 billion from $5.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.
