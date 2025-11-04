Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMD reports higher Q3 2025 revenue and earnings; results beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The numbers exceeded Wall Street’s expectations.
Adjusted earnings were $1.20 per share in the third quarter, compared to $0.92 per share in the same period of 2024. On a reported basis, net income came in at $1.24 billion or $0.75 per share in Q3, vs. $771 million or $0.47 per share in the prior-year period.
Driving the bottom line growth, Q3 revenues increased to $9.25 billion from $6.82 billion in the comparable period of the prior year. Both revenue and earnings exceeded analysts’ estimates.
Lisa Su, AMD’s CEO, said, “Our record third-quarter performance and strong fourth quarter guidance marks a clear step up in our growth trajectory as our expanding compute franchise and rapidly scaling data center AI business drive significant revenue and earnings growth.”
