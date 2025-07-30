AMD to report Q2 earnings next week. Here’s what to expect

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings next week, amid expectations for a mixed outcome. Recently, the chipmaker has been giving stiff competition to peers like Intel and Nvidia with strong performance and pricing, especially in the consumer market.

Estimates

AMD is expected to publish its second-quarter results on Tuesday, August 5, after the closing bell. Analysts’ consensus earnings estimate is $0.48 per share, which represents a 30% decline from the year-ago quarter. Meanwhile, revenues are expected to grow about 27% year-over-year to $7.43 billion.

AMD’s stock has gained steadily in the past three months, outperforming the broad market. The last closing price is approximately 40% higher than the stock’s 52-week average of $128.46. The positive investor sentiment reflects the steady growth of the company’s Data Center business that currently accounts for nearly 50% its revenue.

Earnings Beat

In the first quarter, AMD’s adjusted earnings increased to $0.96 per share from $0.62 per share in the same period of 2024. On a reported basis, net income was $709 million or $0.44 per share in Q1, compared to $123 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year period. The company reported revenues of $7.44 billion for the March quarter, compared to $5.47 billion in the comparable period in the prior year. Earnings and revenues beat Wall Street’s estimates.

“We expect enterprise adoption to accelerate over the coming quarters, as more than 150 tern platforms become broadly available from Dell, Cisco, HPE, Lenovo, Supermicro, and others. Looking forward, we see a clear path to continued share gains as customers ramp their 5th Gen EPYC offerings that deliver unmatched performance, efficiency, and TCO across every major cloud and enterprise data center workload.

On Wednesday, AMD’s stock opened at $175.56 and traded higher in the afternoon. The shares have grown about 48% since the beginning of 2025.