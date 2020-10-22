American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Call participants:

Daniel Cravens — Managing Director of Investor Relations

Doug Parker — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert Isom — President

Derek Kerr — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Daniel Cravens — Managing Director of Investor Relations

Thanks Operator. Good morning everyone and welcome to the American Airlines third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. In the room or on the call this morning, we have Doug Parker, Chairman and CEO; Robert Isom, President; and Derek Kerr, Chief Financial Officer. Also on the call for our Q&A session are several of our Senior Executives, including Maya Liebman, Chief Information Officer; Steve Johnson, our EVP of Corporate Affairs; Vasu Raja, Chief Revenue Officer; Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer; and David Seymour, our Chief Operating Officer.

Doug will start the call with an overview of our quarter and the actions we're taking during this pandemic. Robert will then follow with some remarks about our commercial initiatives. And after Robert's remarks, Derek will follow with the details on our liquidity and cost outlook.

today's call does contain forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future revenues, costs, forecasts of capacity, fleet plans, and liquidity. These statements represent our predictions and expectations as to future events, but there are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Information about some of these risks and uncertainties can be found in our earnings press release issued this morning and our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September, 30, 2020.

In addition, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures this morning which exclude the impact of unusual items. A reconciliation of those numbers to the GAAP financial measures is included in the earnings release, and that can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website.

The webcast of this call will be also archived on our website. The information that we’re giving you on the call is as of today’s date and we undertake no obligation to update the information subsequently.

I'd like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Doug Parker.

Doug Parker — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dan. Good morning everybody. Thanks for joining us. So there is no doubt, this continues to be an unprecedented time for our entire industry, our team, and our customers. At American, we continue to take actions so that we can manage through this pandemic and position our airline for success when demand returns.

So I’m going to start with a quick summary of our results for the quarter, which were improved versus early in the year, but still reflect the extremely challenging environment we’re in today. Our third quarter pretax loss, excluding net special items was $3.6 billion. Our revenues were down 73% year-over-year. In this environment, we continue to focus on controlling what we can, reducing cost and cash burn. In total we removed approximately $17 billion in costs from our business and our cash burn rate declined markedly versus the second quarter. We ended the quarter with a pro forma liquidity balance of approximately $15.6 billion, which is much more liquidity than we ever had before, and more than double where we began this year. And customer confidence is gradually beginning to return. We continue to evolve in this new era of travel.

The foundation of all that of course is our incredible team. These are difficult times for sure, and we couldn’t be prouder of how the American team is handling this situation. Our team is out there keeping our country moving, safely transporting hundreds of thousands of people around the globe every day. And we are doing an excellent job of generating revenue in this environment and is making a difference both for American Airlines and the United States in general.

It’s why difficult to see October 1 pass, without having the Payroll Support Program and CARES Act extend, both in support of our team and the commercial aviation infrastructure that is going to be critical to an economic rebound. There’s enormous bipartisan support for an extension, but unfortunately our elected officials still haven’t been able to get it enacted because they have been unable to agree on broader COVID relief legislation. So 19,000 of our team members beginning October 1 and we do continued service to numerous markets around the country. We remain hopeful that our elected officials can come together on this important legislation on behalf of our team, our industry and working Americans and our economy at large.

Elections matter, but there is nothing polling higher than support for a COVID relief stimulus package and PSP extension will be an important component of any such package. Robert and Derek can talk more about our results and our path forward, but know that every action we took in the third quarter centered on our aggressive plan to bolster liquidity, conserve cash, and ensure that customers can fly with complete confidence when they travel with American.

On the liquidity part, American as I said, ended third quarter with approx. $15.6 billion of available liquidity and $15.6 billion when you pro forma for an additional $2 billion in authorized capacity for the CARES Act and loan program, which was finalized just this week. And also this morning, we announced on top of that authorization to issue up to $1 billion of equity in and at-the-market offering.

As to conserving cash, in this environment we’re focusing on what we can control. To that end, we’ve been — we worked relentlessly to right-size all aspects of the airline. This has been done primarily through cost savings resulting from reduced flying and long-term structural changes to our fleet and our infrastructure. We continue to realize the benefits, both financially and operationally of accelerating the retirement of more than 150 aircraft from our fleet. And basically the efforts along with gradual improvement in the revenue environment, we continue to bring down daily cash burn rate. Our burn rate improved by approximately $14 million per day during the third quarter from $58 million down to $44 million. And we expect our fourth quarter burn rate to be improved even more to between $25 million and $30 million per day. And we expect that number to continue to drop going forward as demand for air travel continues to gradually improve.

Also during the third quarter, we continued with our focus plan to capture the travel demand that does exist. Remarkably, one in every three domestic passengers flew in on American Airlines flight during the third quarter. And if we could say one thing that every American Airlines customer, it’s that it’s safe to fly. Others have shared this data as well, but it’s certainly worth repeating, IATA estimates that 1.2 billion people have flown so far in 2020. And among that group, there are only 44 cases of COVID-19 in which transmission is believed to be associated with air travel.

So it’s clear our efforts are working as an industry, even with our team members being on the front lines and working through the pandemics to support our communities and serve our customers, our team has a lower rate of COVID-19 infection than the national average. And notably we’ve seen fewer cases with our airborne team members, our pilots and flight attendants than with our other work groups. I personally have been flying multiple times every week and I see it everywhere I go. The level of cleaning, the safety measures, and the diligence from our team and our customers is truly incredible and we are greatly appreciative.

So in closing, we know we have a long road ahead of us. And our entire team remains fully engaged and we couldn’t be proud of the amazing work they’re doing each and every day. We’re focused not just getting through this pandemic, but making sure we’re prepared to succeed as demand returns and we are highly confident that we’re going to do just that.

So, with that I’ll turn it over to Rob.

Robert Isom — President

Thanks, Doug. And good morning to everyone. I want to second my appreciation to the entire American Airlines team. Despite this year’s remarkable challenges, they continue to rise to occasion and deliver for our customers and each other when it’s most needed and we are incredibly grateful.

Taking care of our team and customers continues to be our top priority. We’ve taken additional steps in recent weeks to provide customers further peace of mind as they return to the skies. We upgraded our Clean Commitment by adding SurfaceWise2 to our safety program. SurfaceWise2 is an approved — is approved by the EPA and is a long-lasting products to help fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, and it will be applied to Americans entire fleet in the coming months.

We’ve also made travel easier and less complicated by eliminating change fees and allowing customers to standby on earlier flight on the same day at no charge. These customer focused initiatives, along with changes to our Basic Economy product and new AAdvantage elite benefits give travelers tremendous flexibility when they fly American. Additionally, we launched a new travel tool to help customers quickly see the current COVID-19 travel guidelines for domestic and international destination.

As we entered the third quarter, US saw an increase in COVID-19 cases, which was followed by a slowdown in demand. We responded quickly and efficiently in a way that maintains scale at our largest connected hubs in DFW and Charlotte. paid off as evidenced by our passenger revenue results, notably DFW and Charlotte where our best performing hubs year-over-year. Our cargo team continues to do outstanding work driving revenue and supporting the global economic — the global economy during the pandemic. We more than doubled our cargo only flying from August to September, now operating more than 1,900 flights serving 32 destinations during the third quarter. To date, these cargo flights have helped our customers move more than 85 million pounds of critical goods around the world amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. And despite a nearly 60% reduction in system capacity in third quarter, our cargo revenue was effectively flat year-over-year.

During the quarter, we started to see signs of a slow, but steady recovery in passenger demand. Although domestic net bookings finished the quarter down 50%, this from the first part of July where bookings were down 80%. During the month of September, 45% of domestic flight had a load factor greater than 80%, compared to just 25% in July. As we look ahead with one-third of our flight being actively managed by yield management system, we see improving yield curves in the coming months.

And we are not just waiting for customers to come to us, we’re taking steps to reopen markets to travel through pre-flight COVID-19 testing. Testing options are now available to customers traveling to Hawaii and Costa Rica, with Jamaica and the Bahamas following soon. And we are engaged in efforts to expand that program across the Caribbean. These testing programs are important because they will ultimately help to reopen markets by further inspiring confidence in travel.

Pandemic has changed our business in many ways that we could have never expected, but the American team has re-imagined how to deliver a safe, healthy and enjoyable travel experience for our customers. Pre-flight COVID-19 testing is a quite example of that and it’s going to be an important part of advancing the industry’s recovery from the pandemic.

Our approach to fourth quarter capacity is straightforward. We’ll continue to focus on our large connecting hubs at DFW and Charlotte and to put capacity in markets that are showing positive recovery, such as the Sunbelt, Mexico, and the markets that are opening in the Caribbean. We expect our fourth quarter system capacity to be down slightly more than 50% year-over-year, with long haul international capacity down approximately 75% year-over-year.

While we are encouraged with the trends we’re seeing in our net bookings, we will continue to remain as flexible as possible and let demand serve as our guide for future capacity levels. As we look across competitive landscape, we believe there is no network better positioned than American. First, our network is big in the markets where customers want to go. With our Sunbelt hubs in Charlotte, Miami, DFW, and Phoenix, we are seeing demand resilience throughout the pandemic. This combined with our easy access to mountain ski destinations provides an outlet for customers to redefine the meaning of working remotely or just get away.

Secondly, we have the best short haul international network with the largest presence in Mexico and the Caribbean. Demand for this region has been strong and based on current trends, we expect our fourth quarter revenue for this region to reach 70% of 2019 levels.

Third, now is the time to be creative and find smart ways to strengthen our hubs in key markets. With our recently announced domestic partnerships with Alaska and JetBlue. We are raising the competitive bar and expanding our network in an asset light manner, while providing customers with more choice and a world-class product. Importantly, our extensive engagement with leisure operators is delivering results in the segment that is leading to recovery. And to that end, American was recently named Airline Partner of the Year by The American Society of Travel Advisors for the second year in a row.

So in conclusion, we remain committed to making sure our customers feel safe and comfortable and have flexibility when they travel. As we continue to manage the current environment, we remain focused on being flexible and nimble in all parts of the organization.

And with that, I’ll turn it over to Derek.

Derek Kerr — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Robert. And good morning everyone. This morning we reported a GAAP net loss of $2.4 billion or $4.71 per share in the third quarter. During the quarter, we recognized $540 million of pretax net special items. Net special items included a $2.1 billion credit resulting from the payroll support program financial assistance, which was offset in part by $875 million of severance costs associated with our voluntary and involuntary headcount reductions and $742 million fleet impairment charge. Excluding net special items, we reported a net loss of $2.8 billion or $5.54 per share. With the prolonged decline in passenger demand, our primary focus has been to ensure we have the financial strength for a range of recovery scenarios. We have moved quickly to raise incremental liquidity, reduce cash burn, and become as efficient as possible.

On the revenue front, our third quarter total revenue was $3.2 billion, down 73% year-over-year on a 59% reduction in total capacity. While our revenue was down materially, it was nearly double what it was in the second quarter. We expect fourth quarter to be down approximately 65%. While our current booking trends are positive, they are still down significantly and we continue to plan for a slow recovery. As Robert mentioned, we expect our fourth quarter capacity to be down slightly more than 50% year-over-year.

We have worked hard to rebuild our fleet into one of the more efficient to operate and offers our customers a consistent and improved product and experience. Our team has been actively engaged with Boeing and Airbus to provide flexibility in how we manage our fleet, giving us ample opportunity to adjust as demand conditions warrant. As announced this morning in our earnings press release, we have reached an agreement with Boeing to secure deferral rates on eight of our 2021 MAX deliveries and all 10 of our MAX deliveries in 2022. If the deferral rates are ultimately exercised, these aircraft can be deferred to the second half of 2023 through the first quarter of 2024. To avoid exercising these deferral rates, we would need to see substantial improvement in the demand environment.

During the quarter, we finalized series of sale leaseback transactions to finance our remaining A320 aircraft deliveries in 2021. As a result, we now have financing for all of our planned aircraft deliveries through 2021. As we have spoken about in the past, our long-held strategy has been to drive efficiencies through the simplification of our fleet. With the permanent retirement of our A330-200 fleet announced this morning, we now have only four aircraft types in our mainline fleet; 737, the A320 family, 787 and 777. Aside from the scale and fuel efficiencies, the operating efficiencies on the crew, maintenance, and schedule are permanent.

We also continue to pursue the harmonization of our 737 and A321 fleets. And expect to have all of our 737 aircraft operating in the same configuration by the end of the first quarter of 2021. We expect to have our A321 fleet harmonized by the spring of 2022. When combined with our fleet simplification strategy, these steps provide significant opportunities to improve revenue production and reduce cost now and well into the future.

Lastly, we retain inexpensive optionality in our total fleet count as we have 51 aircraft with lease expirations through the end of 2022. In addition, we have more than 200 own mainline and regional aircraft that could be efficiently part should demand conditions deteriorate.

We continue to take a zero-based approach to our expense planning and have moved quickly to better align our costs with our review schedule, producing $17b reduction in 2022 expenditures that Doug talked about. As we look to our team members, in addition to the cost reduction efforts we’ve outlined in the previous quarters, more than 20,000 team members have opted for an early retirement or a long-term leave. This is an addition to the painful, but necessary process of furloughing 19,000 team members. We are extremely grateful for their sacrifice and contributions these team members have made to our airline.

Finally on liquidity. We continue to take proactive steps to reduce our cash burn rate, improve our total liquidity position. In the third quarter, our operational cash burn rate was approximately $36 million per day and our debt principal and severance burn was approximately $8 million per day. In total, our third quarter average cash burn rate was approximately $44 million per day, which improved sequentially from the second quarter burn rate of $58 million per day.

During the quarter, we closed both Goldman Sachs Merchant Bank secured notes financings totaling $1.2 billion, in addition to the CARES Act loan, Doug mentioned that provided $5.5 billion of loan capacity. We also received the final payments of our allotted PSP fund, including an incremental $168 million of previously unallocated funds identified by the US Treasury. This week, we were able to increase the amount available under the CARES Act loan to $7.5 billion. When combined with our third quarter ending liquidity balance of $13.6 billion, we ended the third quarter with a pro forma liquidity balance of approximately $15.6 billion.

This morning we also announced the authorization to issue up to $1 billion of equity in an at-the-market offering to further bolster liquidity. We view this as another lever that the company has available at any time. As we looked into fourth quarter, we presently expect to end the quarter with more than $13 billion of total available liquidity, which excludes any proceeds from the ATM offering I just mentioned. This results in an average cash burn rate of between $25 million and $30 million per day, which includes debt principal and interest and severance payments. Our goal remains to get our daily cash burn rate to zero as quickly as possible. The timing of reaching this goal continues to be dependent on the demand recovery time line as many of our cost reductions have already been finalized.

In terms of our debt obligations, we believe the market is underappreciating our balance sheet flexibility and efficiency. Approximately 40% of our outstanding debt is pre-payable without penalty and we don’t have any large non-aircraft debt maturities until our $750 million unsecured bond matures in 2022.

Lastly, thanks to the tireless efforts of our treasury team, our weighted average cost of debt is just over 4%, despite higher coupon related financings that we completed this year. While we continue to be pleased with the outcomes on recent financings, the incremental debt to our balance sheet and dilution to our shareholders, has been significant. However, with the flexibility that I have outlined, we have the ability to proactively repay debt and delever our balance sheet over the next several years when we return to a normalized revenue environment.

To conclude, we still have a long road to recovery ahead of us. However, the actions we have taken to conserve cash, bolster liquidity and support our team members and customers give us confidence that we are well prepared when demand returns.

And with that, I’ll open it up the line with analyst for questions.

