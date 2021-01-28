American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Daniel Cravens — Managing Director of Investor Relations

Thanks, Victor, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to the American Airlines Group fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Joining us on the call this morning, we have Doug Parker, our Chairman and CEO; Robert Isom, President; and Derek Kerr, our Chief Financial Officer.

I’ll turn the call for the Q&A session — several of our senior executives, including Maya Leibman, Steve Johnson, Vasu Raja, Alison Taylor and David Seymour. Like we normally do, Doug will start the call with an overview of our quarter and the actions we’ve taken during this pandemic. Robert will then follow with some remarks about our commercial and other strategic initiatives. After Robert’s remarks, Derek will follow up — follow with the details on the quarter and our operating plans going forward. After Derek’s comments, we will open the call for analysts’ questions and lastly questions from the media.

So thanks again for joining us. And at this point, I’ll hand the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Doug Parker.

Doug Parker — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Dan, and thanks everybody for being with us. So before I begin my prepared remarks, I want to preemptively state that we will not be commenting nor answering questions on the recent activity in our stock price. As a rule, we don’t speculate on the day by day movements in our share price. We will stick to that rule today. So, we do a lot — we do want to talk about. So I’ll get started, and then Robert and Derek will add some more and we will take questions after that as we always do.

So 2020 was, obviously, an incredibly difficult year. But we couldn’t be prouder of what the American Airlines team accomplished in the face of extraordinary challenge. Our team kept the country and economy booked and did so safely with great care. American Airlines with more customers last year than any other airline, and our team did so. We’re running a solid operation in sharing our aircraft, and airport facilities were clean and safe for every customer needs.

The airline was on [indecipherable] with the extension of the Payroll Support Program as positive outcome is the result of the company and union leadership working on and off bringing PSP2 over the finish line. It’s clearly a great thing to come about when we raise our voices together for the greater good. Of course, we’re also grateful to our elected officials who recognized that the airline industry plays a vital role in the recovery from the pandemic.

We talk a lot about the best days of airlines. We use that term to describe moments to make American truly unique, and why our team believes it’s the best airline in the world. December 24 was that best day for me. We welcomed back all of our fellow team members and reinstated their payment benefits. Thanks for our tremendous support teams working around the clock. We were able to deliver thousand colleagues, their first paycheck in months.