American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues dropped 15% year-over-year to $884 million mainly due to store closures during the quarter.

Net loss amounted to $13.7 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $65 million, or $0.38 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.03 compared to EPS of $0.39 last year.

