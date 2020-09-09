American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Earnings: 2Q20 Key Numbers

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues dropped 15% year-over-year to $884 million mainly due to store closures during the quarter.
Net loss amounted to $13.7 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to net income of $65 million, or $0.38 per share, in the same period last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.03 compared to EPS of $0.39 last year.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
How at-home meals and quick-scratch cooking drove Campbell Soup (CPB) to a strong finish in FY2020
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) ended fiscal year 2020 on a strong note with solid results in the fourth quarter. The company saw double digit growth in net sales, both on a
Cloudera (CLDR) stock plunges despite upbeat Q2 results and strong guidance
Technology sector stocks ended their recent bullish run yesterday with most of them ending in the negative territory. The shares of the cloud computing companies, including MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), Okta
Broadcom (AVGO) stock gains after Q3 results top expectations
Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The company's shares made strong gains on Thursday evening soon after the announcement. The tech