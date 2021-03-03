American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Judy Meehan — Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Jay L. Schottenstein — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mike Mathias — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Judy Meehan — Vice President of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Good afternoon, everyone. Joining me today for our prepared remarks are Jay Schottenstein, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Mike Mathias, Chief Financial Officer. In addition, Jen Foyle, Chief Creative Officer for AEO, Inc. and Aerie Global Brand President; and Michael Rempell, Chief Operations Officer, will join us for Q&A.

And now, I’d like to turn the call over Jay.

Jay L. Schottenstein — Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Judy. And good afternoon everyone. I hope you and your families are safe and healthy. I’m extremely proud of our results in the fourth quarter and throughout 2020. COVID-19 severely tested us. Yet, our success is a testament to the power of our people, our brands and our operations. Early on, we took decisive action to protect our associates and customers, preserve cash and prepare for a new future. These actions enabled AEO to thrive and deliver positive results, while also developing our plan for consistent profit growth.

Looking back on 2020, after a difficult start with the abrupt closure of all stores, we saw a substantial improvement in each quarter. We ended the year on a very strong note. Fourth quarter adjusted operating profit grew 38% compared to 2019. This is a remarkable achievement in the face of a pandemic-related traffic pressures in stores. Cash flow was strong, and we ended the year with $850 million in cash and approximately $1.2 billion in total liquidity.

I’m very pleased that today, we announced the reinstatement of our quarterly cash dividend. We have a strong and long tradition of returning cash to shareholders and are very proud of this commitment. Last year, we also spent time preparing for a new future and developing our real power, real growth value creation plan. As you heard at our Investor Meeting in January, our strategy has centered on five key pillars, which we believe will support top tier financial results over the next few years. I will briefly discuss each of these now, as well as initial progress in each area.

Our first pillar is a Double Aerie to $2 billion in revenue by 2023. Aerie had an exceptional 2020. During the fourth quarter, revenue grew 25%, marking our 25th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. Aerie’s adjusted operating profit grew an incredible 52% as merchandise margins expanded and it leveraged the expense base. Consistent with the trend throughout the year, Aerie’s momentum was broad-based across categories. This speaks to the incredible power of our lifestyle brand.

Activewear was a clear stand-out in the quarter and our highest growth category. In July, we consolidate our active assortment into a new sub-brand OFFLINE by Aerie as part of our strategy to maximize our potential in this exciting growth category. We have been extremely pleased with the customer response. In addition to OFFLINE strong growth, our data shows the sub-brand is attracting new customers to the Aerie brand. At the same time, Aerie’s core categories continue to perform. For example, intimates grew at a double-digit rate in the fourth quarter, led by [Indecipherable]. We continue to be amazed with All Aerie [Phonetic] has accomplished and see significant future runway.

Our second pillar is to ignite American Eagle for profit growth. As you heard a few weeks ago, the AE brand’s most meaningful opportunity is to drive stronger and more consistent profitability and cash flow. This was a clear focus in 2020. I’m pleased with the progress made over the course of the year. AE’s fourth quarter’s results sequentially improved from the third quarter. With continued pressure on stores, AE’s revenue declined 9%, yet digital grew 20% and overall adjusted operating profit increased 29%. We ran a very healthy business and that remains a major priority, as we look to the future.

Our leading jeans franchise was yet again a stand-out in the quarter. We gained share even as we meaningfully reduced holiday promotions and saw AUR growth. AE continues to introduce product-focused marketing campaign that showcase our relatable and positive spirit. Last week, we announced our Jeans Are Forever spring 2021 campaign, featuring stars of the hit Netflix show Outer Banks. We also launched a new innovative shopping experience, the partnership with Snapchat. We are really excited about this launch as we continued to introduce new ways to fuel customer engagement. Overall, I’m proud of the AE team’s execution and confident we will continue to see great progress in 2021.

Our third priority is to continue to invest in customer focus operations. The digital fulfillment capabilities we developed over the past year were critical during the holiday. Our digital channel revenue grew by $155 million during the fourth quarter, a growth rate of 35%. I’m really proud that we were able to handle the increases in site traffic and shipment volumes, while still maintaining excellent customer experience and service levels.

Our Regional Distribution Network also ensured we had inventory located at the right places at the right time. Despite industry cost increases, the team did a nice job mitigating delivery cost pressures. Our supply chain transformation initiative is a significant competitive advantage that will continue to drive efficiencies and support bottom line growth towards strengthening ROI discipline. This was a focus throughout the year and evident in our results.

During the fourth quarter, we drove meaningful gross and operating margin expansion and generated robust cash flow. This performance reflects strong inventory optimization and expense management, which will remain major priorities. In addition, we will continue to invest in our growth businesses, as I see more opportunity for AEO than ever before.

Finally, our fifth pillar is to embrace the power of our people, culture and purpose. At AEO, we are purpose-led company with enduring brands and inclusive and optimistic culture. There is a lot of great work going on across the company. In the coming months, we look forward to awarding our first REAL Change Scholarships for social justice. We also continue to focus on the environment across our operations. And we are thrilled with the customer response to our real good product lines.

In closing, although we still face an uncertain macroenvironment, we are entering 2021 with great momentum. I’m optimistic about the future. The promotional environment is more rational than we’ve seen in recent years. We have two of the most loved and in-demand brands in retail and favorable real estate environment, strong operational capabilities and improving competitive backdrop. A disruptive retail landscape has created many opportunities. We have the right strategy and leaders to capture sustainable, profitable market share gains in the future. I’m pleased to have Jen Foyle and Michael Rempell joining us today. During Q&A, they can provide further insights on our brands and channels.

Now, I’ll turn the call over to Mike Mathias to review the financial results.

Mike Mathias — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jay. Good afternoon, everyone. I’m pleased to report that the fourth quarter and year were far better than expected at the onset of pandemic. We saw sequential improvement in each quarter ending on a positive note, with fourth quarter adjusted operating income up 38% to last year, driven by strong merchandise margins across brands and channels. Our performance really speaks to the quick action, vision and strong execution of our teams.

In the fourth quarter, total company revenue declined 2% with strong online sales mostly offsetting declines in stores. Digital revenue rose 35% with Aerie up 75% and AE up 20%. Online sales for the quarter and the year represented approximately 45% of our total mix, increasing significantly from 29% for the full year 2019. Digital KPIs were very strong with double-digit traffic growth, improved conversion and a high-single-digit increase in AUR.

Our focus on tightening assortment breadth and optimizing inventory levels enabled us to control promotions and drive greater full-price sell-through. Store channel revenue decreased 20%, reflecting mall traffic declines. As anticipated, store revenue declined across both brands as we lapped high volume seasonal store events like Black Friday and Super Saturday, which were meaningfully impacted by the pandemic.

We also dealt with the impact of store closures across Canada, California and other regions that reduced total selling days by 6% relative to last year’s fourth quarter. Continuing a trend throughout the year, these pressures were partly offset by strong conversion in AUR. By brand, Aerie continues to demonstrate strong momentum. Revenue increased 25% to $337 million in the fourth quarter. Comparable sales grew 29%, building on a 26% increase last year. With AE’s greater store penetration, the brand was more affected by the store channel headwinds. However, we were pleased to see improvements in the third quarter. Brand revenue declined 9% to $943 million. AE comparable sales declined 8%.

Total AEO gross profit dollars increased $32 million or 8% during the quarter, and gross margin expanded 300 basis points to 34%. Merchandise margins expanded significantly, reflecting the benefit from continued promotional discipline and our inventory optimization initiatives. Our product assortments were well received, which enabled higher full-price selling.

As Jay mentioned, rent leveraged as a result of negotiated savings and benefits from recent impairments. Offsetting this, we saw higher delivery, distribution and warehousing costs, as well as higher incentive compensation, yet the impact of delivery cost pressure was less significant than expected reflecting strong execution and efficiency benefits from new fulfillment capabilities.

SG&A expense increased 2% due to higher incentive compensation. This was better than our expectation due to our ongoing focus on expense management across labor and other store-related costs. In the absence of incentive compensation, SG&A would have declined 4%.

Adjusted operating income of $106 million increased 38% compared to last year. Adjusted operating margin of 8.2% expanded 240 basis points. Adjusted EPS was $0.39 per share in the quarter. Our diluted share count was 197 million and included 26 million shares of unrealized dilution associated with our convertible notes.

Now some detail on our brands. I’m really pleased to see both brands generate strong increases in operating income, which is a testament to our ROI mindset and strategic execution. American Eagle adjusted operating income increased 29% to $145 million despite the revenue decline. Adjusted brand operating margin improved 450 basis points to 15.4%, due to merchandise margin expansion and rent savings.

While we have made an incredible progress at American Eagle, I want to underscore that there is still meaningful opportunity for future profit improvement. Aerie adjusted operating income grew 52% to $48 million. Adjusted brand operating margin expanded 250 basis points to 14.3%, reflecting merchandise margin improvement and expense leverage from revenue growth. Corporate unallocated expense increased 28% to $87 million, primarily due to incentive compensation.

Ending inventory was down 9%. American Eagle inventory declined 21%, due to continued inventory optimization initiatives, as well as lower end-of-season clearance. Aerie’s inventory increased 10% to support demand growth, the clearance was lower to last year. We are very pleased with our inventory discipline during 2020, which is validated by long-held view that we can meet customer demand and deliver an exceptional experience, while generating higher returns on inventory investments. This work is ongoing, and I believe we will have a material impact on our profit improvement over the next several years.

Our balance sheet was an advantage during 2020 and continue to strengthen. During the fourth quarter, we generated $213 million in operating cash flow and ended the period with $850 million in cash and short-term investments. At year-end, our total available liquidity, including our undrawn revolver, was approximately $1.2 billion. Our only debt currently outstanding is our convertible note.

As Jay mentioned, we are pleased to reinstate our dividend and have also unsuspended our share repurchase program. In 2021, we expect capital expenditures of $250 million to $275 million, which is up from $128 million in 2020 and in line with the average annual target we shared at our Investor meeting.

We will continue to actively monitor our store fleet. We closed 57 total locations in 2020, including over 50 American Eagle stores. The sales and customer transfer rates from these locations will inform our decision-making around our 2021 lease expirations. The vast majority of our 2020 store renewals are for one year. So we have significant flexibility, including almost 450 leases expiring this year. We expect to continue to negotiate material rent savings and plan to open approximately 60 Aerie locations, including 25 to 30 OFFLINE stores, which will be a mix of stand-alone and Aerie side-by-sides. At our Investor Day in January, we laid out a path of $5.5 billion in revenue and a 10% operating margin by 2023.

Our back-half results increased our confidence in these goals, and we expect to make continued progress in the coming year. Looking ahead, we are pleased with how we started the year and expect our 2021 results to put us on a strong path towards 2023 targets. Yet the operating environment remains uncertain, so we are not providing annual guidance at this time. Regarding the first quarter, we expect revenue and operating income to exceed our results from the first quarter of both 2020 and 2019.

In closing, we began implementing our go-forward strategies to drive Aerie’s growth, optimize AE’s profitability, establish leading capabilities and continue to focus on investment returns. Our strong performance during the fourth quarter is a key proof point that validates our approach and strengthens our confidence in our future opportunity.

With that, we will open it up for questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. Thank you. We will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Our first question comes from Adrienne Yih with Barclays. Please proceed with your question.