American Express (AXP) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Consolidated total revenues, net of interest expense, were $17.9 billion, up 9% year-over-year, driven by increased Card Member spending, higher net interest income, and strong card fee growth.
Net income was $2.9 billion, down 4%, and earnings per share was $4.08, down 2%, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS of $4.08 was up 17% YoY.
For full-year 2025, the company expects revenue growth of 8-10% and EPS of $15.00-15.50.
