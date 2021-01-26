American Express Company (AXP) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Stephen J. Squeri — Chairman And Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Vivian. Good morning and belated Happy New Year to everyone and hope you and your families are healthy and safe. As you saw, we earned $1.76 per share or $9.35 billion in revenues in the fourth quarter and while we’re still seeing the impacts of the COVID pandemic on our business, the trends have steadily improved as the year went on. At the beginning of the pandemic, we had little visibility into the future, but we did have a plan for managing the company through this period of uncertainty focusing on four priorities: supporting our colleagues; protecting our customers and our brands; remaining financially strong, and at the same time; taking steps to structure our company for longer-term growth.

We’ve made substantial progress against each of these priorities. As I talked about last quarter, we see this cycle playing out in three phases. Phase 1 has been about managing through the peak of the uncertainty, which is what we focused on for most of 2020. We are now solidly in Phase 2, which is about investing to rebuild our growth momentum. Our goal in Phase 2 is to prepare us for Phase 3, a return to pre-COVID levels of earnings and our financial growth algorithm.

Our progress in managing through Phase 1 confirms the strength and resilience of our differentiated business model. Key elements of this model, such as the diversity and scale of our customer base, our brand, our Global Merchant Network and our integrated payments platform, have given us a solid foundation to build on, as we move into the next phase.

As we’ve seen throughout this period, our customers have been resilient and adaptive. Since the lows in mid-April, overall Card Member spending has steadily improved. Our Card Members quickly adapted to the current environment with an acceleration in their shift to online and card-not-present spending. Non T&E spending recovered to pre-COVID levels in Q3 and continue to grow throughout the holiday season in Q4.

Consumer holiday spending was up 11% globally year-over-year, exhibiting particularly strong online growth of 40%. In addition, our value propositions and brand continue to resonate with our customers. Attrition rates in our proprietary products remain lower than last year and our customer satisfaction levels remain above pre-COVID levels. We again ranked number one in J.D. Power’s Annual Credit Card Satisfaction Study of U.S. consumers for the 10th time in the 14 years the study has been conducted.

Throughout the year, our merchant network continue to grow globally. We sustained virtual parity coverage in the United States and we added more than 3.7 million merchant locations internationally in 2020. Credit performance continue to be outstanding, thanks to our robust underwriting and risk management capabilities and the quick adjustments we’ve made as the pandemic hit.

Our Q4 delinquencies and write-offs are at some of the lowest levels we’ve seen in a few years and are best-in-class. Our business model has also helped to further strengthen our already strong capital and liquidity position over this period. And our colleagues have proven to be even more agile and highly engaged in moving the company forward despite dealing with disruptions of the pandemic, which has been brought to their lives at work and at home.

All in all, I feel good about all that we accomplished in 2020 and some of the highlights of which you can see on Slide 2. I’m even more confident that our strategy is the right one to position us for growth going forward. That being said, the effects of the pandemic will continue to linger in the short term. The pace of economic recovery is dependent on the course of the virus and the speed with which vaccines can be distributed.

For us, the timing of how quickly we can get to Phase 3 and return to pre-pandemic levels of earnings is also tied to recovery in consumer travel and entertainment spending, and therefore dependent on how soon lockdowns ease, travel restrictions lift, and the general public begins to feel comfortable traveling again. We continue to be confident that consumer spending on travel and entertainment will come back to pre-COVID levels. We just can’t predict right now, how quickly.

Given this environment, we are looking at 2021 as a transition year during which our focus will be on building — rebuilding growth momentum. By rebuilding growth momentum, we mean firing up our core acquisition and retention engines, scaling key next horizon opportunities and retaining the flexibility in our financial model. To accomplish this, we plan to aggressively increase investments in our core strategic business areas, with a specific focus on the following.

In our consumer and commercial businesses, we plan to continue to ramp up our Card Member acquisition activities, inject additional value into targeted products and continue our strategy of periodic refreshes of our premium products.

Additionally, in our commercial business, we plan to continue to invest in scaling our cash flow and supplier payment solutions beyond the card. A few examples of how we’re doing this include the work already underway to integrate and relaunch Kabbage’s suite of products, including a digital business checking account for small businesses, as well as continuing our efforts to expand the penetration of our AP automation solutions, where we have seen volumes double in the last year alone.

On the network side, we plan to continue our focus on increasing coverage, as well as improving perceptions of coverage and welcome acceptance globally. We’re also investing in enhancements to our network to deliver value to our various partners and to support the growth of debit capabilities in China.

Finally, we plan to continue investing heavily in new and expanded digital capabilities across our businesses. The nature of the pandemic has accelerated customer engagement with many of our digital features, services and experiences we rolled out in 2020, and over the past several years, and we think these trends are here to stay.

At a high level, those are the key areas where we plan to increase investments this year to generate the momentum that will help carry us through the recovery and into the future.

Before I hand the call over to Jeff, let me end with a few words about how we’re thinking about our financial performance in 2021 and beyond. On last quarter’s earnings call, I talked about how my confidence in the long-term was growing, though the near-term remains harder to predict. Today, I’m even more confident about our growth potential in the medium and long-term, though I’m still cautious about predicting the precise pace of the recovery in 2021.

As I discussed, our plan for this year calls for maximizing investments in those areas that enable us to rebuild growth momentum. With this in mind, we will not be focused on a particular EPS target in 2021, though Jeff will provide you with some scenarios of potential outcomes in a few minutes.

In reflecting on COVID’s impact on the economy and our business in 2020, and where we are as we begin 2021, we look at this two-year period as a pause in the growth momentum we had been generating for the previous 10 consecutive quarters before the pandemic began. As a result, we will be focused on achieving our aspiration of being back to the original EPS expectations we had for 2020 in 2022, and for the company to be positioned to execute on its financial growth algorithm going forward. I believe we have the right plan for achieving this aspiration. The foundation of our business is solid. Our brand, customer relationships and partnerships are strong. Our colleagues are focused and committed and we have shown that we can adapt to rapidly changing conditions.

I’ll now hand the call over to Jeff to review our financial results and then we’ll take your questions after that. Thank you for your time.

Jeff Campbell — Chief Financial Officer

Well, thank you, Steve, and good morning everyone. Today, I’ll discuss our fourth quarter results in the context of what was clearly an unprecedented full-year 2020. I’ll also provide you a sense of how we are thinking about the future with some scenarios; potential outcomes for 2021.

Let’s get right into our summary of financials on Slide 3. Our results in the fourth quarter continued to improve sequentially, but were still significantly impacted by the global pandemic and the resulting containment measures that governments are taking around the world. First quarter revenues of $9.4 billion were down 18% year-over-year, driven by declines in spend, lend and other travel-related revenues, while card fee revenues continued to grow. Net income was $1.4 billion and earnings per share was $1.76 in the fourth quarter, down 13% from a year ago.

Now, as I’ve said over the past three quarters, the key drivers of our financial performance in this environment remain volume and credit trends. So I’ll again spend the most time on these two topics.

Turning to the details of our volumes, first, let’s start with billed business, which you will see several views of on Slides 4 through 10. The rapid pace of change in billings has slowed since September. And so we have returned to showing quarterly trends in our billed business slides, since we think looking at trends on a quarterly basis is more meaningful due to the noise you see in monthly trends from days mix and the timing of holidays.

Starting with Slide 4, overall billed business declined 16% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Our proprietary billed business, which makes up 86% of our total billings and drives most of our financial results, was down that same 16% and the remaining 14% of our overall billings, which comes from our network business, GNS, was down 15% in the fourth quarter, all on an FX adjusted basis.

When you look at our billed business performance in 2020 and think about what this might mean for 2021, it’s important to think about T&E spending and non-T&E spending separately, given the very different impacts the pandemic has had on these volume trends as you can see on Slide 5. Non-T&E spending, which was long when the majority of our volumes hit a trough in the second quarter, but was back above pre-pandemic levels by the third quarter and grew 4% year-over-year in the fourth quarter as our Card Members, particularly consumers and SMEs, have adapted their spending behaviors to the current environment.

T&E spending, on the other hand, has remained down much more significantly, declining 65% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, though it did show some continued modest sequential improvement driven primarily by consumers. As a reminder, prior to the pandemic, non-T&E spending was around 70% of our proprietary billed business, and today, it represents almost 90% as you can see on Slide 6. Looking at the billings mix by customer type, at the bottom of the slide, you see that the majority of our T&E spending has historically come from our consumer business, and that is even more true today.

Taking a closer look at T&E on Slide 7, you see the consumer T&E continued to recover faster than that of SMEs and large corporations. We expect this trend to continue, given the pent-up demand for travel that we see in our consumer base and our expectations that corporations, particularly large ones, will continue to limit their T&E spending for some time.

You also continue to see different paces of recovery within the categories of T&E. Cruises, which are a very small part of our business, have been slower to recover, followed by the airlines, though both showed modest improvement sequentially in Q4. Restaurant spending, on the other hand, has been the most resilient throughout, decelerated slightly during Q4 due to colder weather in the U.S. and renewed dining restrictions in certain geographies.

Moving on to Global Consumer on Slide 8, we continue to see an acceleration in online and card-not-present spend growth throughout 2020, especially during the holiday season, which drove 5% growth in non-T&E spending in the fourth quarter.

Turning next to our Global Commercial billed business on Slide 9, non-T&E spending has returned to pre-COVID levels, and grew 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter. Within our Commercial segment, you continue to see a tale of two very different customer types. Spending from small and medium-sized enterprise customers, who historically have the highest mix of non-T&E spending, has been the most resilient throughout 2020, whereas large and global corporate card spending, which historically has been primarily T&E, has been down the most during the pandemic. I will remind you here that spending from our SME customers now represents 86% of our Commercial billed business.

You also see the impact of different mixes of T&E spend when you look at our international regions on Slide 10, which have more travel-related spending historically, and thus are showing larger overall declines in volume. More generally, it remains remarkable how much of the world is moving in a fairly similar pattern, which speaks to the global impact of this pandemic.

To sum up on volumes, we feel good about the pace of recovery in non-T&E spending throughout 2020, and expect it will continue to grow steadily in 2021. But more broadly in 2021, our overall volume recovery to pre-pandemic levels will be primarily driven by what happens with T&E, since non-T&E has already substantially recovered. While we currently expect spending in Q1 ’21 to remain relatively in line with Q4 of 2020, outside of some impact from normal seasonality, our current assumption is that by Q4 of 2021, T&E spending will have recovered to around 70% of Q4 2019 levels.

Moving next to loans and receivables on Slide 11, loan and receivable balances were up 4% and 7% sequentially in the fourth quarter relative to the third quarter, driven by higher spending volumes during the holidays. However, loan and receivable volumes were down 17% and 24% year-over-year, respectively in the fourth quarter, driven by the continued declines in spending volumes that I just spoke about. We also continue to see higher paydown rates on revolving Card Members on our credit cards. Looking forward into 2021, I would expect the recovery in loan balances to lag the recovery in spending volumes if the higher paydown rate trends we saw in 2020 continue. In addition, I’d remind you that we typically see a modest sequential decline in balances in the first quarter of every year due to seasonal spending patterns.

Turning next to our traditional credit metrics on Slide 12, you will see that the credit trends in the fourth quarter remained remarkably strong with Card Member loans and receivable write-off dollars, excluding GCP, down 30% and 59% year-over-year, respectively. In addition, our write-off and delinquency rates continued to be down year-over-year and down sequentially in the fourth quarter, reaching the lowest quarterly loss rates we’ve seen in several years for both Card Member loans and receivables.

Looking at the total balance of loans and receivables that are in delinquent status or in one of our Financial Relief Programs on Slide 13, those balances continued to decline sequentially to $4 billion at the end of Q4 and now stand $1.2 billion higher than they were pre-pandemic. Historically, the credit outcomes of Card Members that enroll in these programs are better than delinquent Card Members that do not, with around 80% of enrolled balances successfully completing these programs, and the repayment trends of the Card Members currently enrolled in FRP have been in line with our historical experience.

It is unusual to see credit performance this strong in an environment like this. It all starts with the changes we’ve made over the last few years in our risk management practices, which give us a solid or gave us a solid starting position, as well as the way we mobilized our organization to ensure that we have the appropriate programs and people in place to support our Card Members who needed financial assistance. Of course, like others, our customers are also helped by external factors such as record levels of government stimulus and the broad availability of forbearance programs. As a result, we do remain cautious about the potential for a significant downturn in the pace of economic recovery and that caution is reflected in the macroeconomic outlook that informs our credit reserves.

Moving on to Slide 14, you will see that the macroeconomic assumptions that were used in the modeling of CECL reserves for the expected lifetime losses of the loans and receivables have modestly improved in both the baseline and downside scenario since Q3. But the two scenarios do remain sharply divergent. In our reserve calculations for the fourth quarter, we continued to weigh heavily towards the more pessimistic downside scenario due to the continued caution that I just spoke about.

Despite this caution, the impact of this modest improvement in the set of macroeconomic assumptions on our reserve models, and our strong credit performance, led us to release $674 million of reserves in the fourth quarter as you can see on Slide 15. This reserve release, coupled with our low write-off drove a provision expense benefit of $111 million in the fourth quarter. We ended the year with $5.8 billion of reserves, representing 7.3% of our loan balances, 0.6% of our Card Member receivables balances, respectively. And we believe that the reserves on our balance sheet, which are up $1.5 billion from the pre-pandemic levels, are appropriate, given the broad range of economic outcomes envisioned in our baseline and downside scenarios and our caution about the potential for a significant downturn in the pace of economic recovery.

Turning now to the details of our revenue performance on Slide 16, fourth quarter revenues were down 18% year-over-year, driven by declines in spend, lend and other travel-related revenues, while net card fees continued to grow as you can see on Slide 17. Net card fee growth remained strong throughout 2020 and grew 12% in the fourth quarter, demonstrating the impact of the continued Card Member engagement that Steve discussed. But growth has been decelerating steadily because of our decision to pull back on new card acquisitions as we were managing through the peak of uncertainty during this crisis in the second quarter.

Although we started to ramp up new card acquisitions in the third and fourth quarter, and we’ll continue to increase investments in this area this year, it will take time for card fee growth to re-accelerate. As a result, I do expect card fee growth to dip into the single-digits midway through this year before it starts to eventually re-accelerate.

Moving on to the details of net interest income and yield on Slide 18, net interest income declined 17% on an FX adjusted basis, roughly in line with the loan declines we saw in the fourth quarter. Net interest yield on our Card Member loans increased 10 basis points year-over-year in the third quarter, driven by modest tailwinds from funding costs and pricing for risk, mostly offset by declines in revolving loan balances. Looking forward, I’d expect net interest income to be relatively flat to Q4 in the first quarter and then increase modestly as loan volumes recover.

Turning next to our largest component of revenue, discount revenue, on Slide 19. As expected, the contraction in discount revenue continued to be a bit larger than the decline in billed business due to the difference in T&E and non-T&E billings trends. This difference drove an 11 basis point decline in the average discount rate in the fourth quarter relative to the prior year, since, as a reminder, we on average, earn higher discount rates with T&E merchants versus non-T&E merchants. The discount rate was also down modestly sequentially due to the seasonal trend we typically see in the fourth quarter. Looking forward into 2021, I’d expect discount revenue to recover generally in line with billed business with the discount rate trends impacted by the pace of T&E recovery.

Coming back to total revenues on Slide 20, you see that the overall revenue trends in 2020 have broadly moved in line with billed business trends, given the spend-centric nature of our business model. While I would expect first quarter 2021 revenues to be broadly in line with Q4, outside of some impact from seasonality, if T&E spending recovers to around 70% of 2019 levels by Q4, as I mentioned earlier, you’d probably see overall revenue growth of around 9% to 10% for full year 2021. And if T&E recovers more slowly or quickly, you would see full-year revenue growth that’s somewhat lower or higher than that 9% to 10%.

Moving on to Slide 21, we are continuing to break out our expenses between variable customer engagement expenses, which move naturally in line with spend volumes and benefits usage and marketing and opex, which are driven by management decisions. Variable customer engagement expenses, in total, were down 24% for the full year, driven by lower spending and lower usage of travel-related benefits. The year-over-year declines in variable customer engagement expenses provided around a 50% offset to the full-year revenue declines we saw in 2020. In the fourth quarter, that offset was close to 40% as we began to see some higher spending in usage of travel-related benefits. And I would expect that relationship to continue into the first quarter of 2021.

Moving on to the marketing expense line, we invested $1 billion in the fourth quarter as we ramped up our investments in new card acquisition and continued to invest in value injection. As Steve mentioned, in 2021, our focus is on rebuilding growth momentum and maximizing our investments to do so. As a result, we could spend as much as a little over $4.5 billion in marketing this year. Our ultimate marketing investment levels will be governed by the universe of attractive investment opportunities that we see as we move throughout the year, and the pace at which we wind down our value injection efforts as customers begin to experience again the full benefits of our existing value propositions.

Turning to operating expenses, you can see that they were down 6% year-over-year in 2020 as we kept tight control over our expense base, while selectively investing in areas critical for our long-term strategies. In 2021, we expect our operating expenses to be around $11.5 billion, below 2019 levels, as we continue to keep tight control over our operating expenses, while also investing to rebuild growth momentum.

Last, while you saw some quarterly volatility this year on our effective tax rate, the final fourth quarter tax rate was a bit below 23% and I’d expect around a 23% effective tax rate in 2021, absent any legislative changes.

Turning next to capital and liquidity on Slide 22, our capital and liquidity positions remains tremendously strong as they have been all year. Our CET1 ratio ended the year at 13.5%, after hitting in the third quarter, our highest level since we began reporting this ratio. And our cash and investment balance ended the year at $54.6 billion and has been a record high since the start of the pandemic due to our distinctly counter-cyclical balance sheet. We remain confident in the significant flexibility we have to maintain a strong balance sheet and liquidity in periods of heightened stress and uncertainty. Looking forward, we are committed to our dividend distribution and to our long-term CET1 target ratio of 10% to 11%.

We plan to resume share repurchases starting this quarter up to our maximum, that authorized capacity of around $440 million in Q1. Beyond Q1, our capital distributions will be a function of the fed’s guidelines, our capital generation and the growth in our balance sheet.

To sum up, we feel good about how we’ve navigated through the unprecedented challenges of 2020, and we feel well-positioned to rebuild our growth momentum in 2021. We now know a lot about how our customers and our business are performing in this environment. The two areas that do remain harder to predict for 2021, though, are the same two we have talked about since the pandemic began: the ultimate credit outcomes; and the pace of the recovery in T&E spending, as I mentioned earlier.

That said, the range of potential outcomes on credit and reserves is the most impactful to our performance in 2021. And so on Slide 23, we have outlined two scenarios. Most importantly, scenario one assumes that the caution we have shown in our Q4 credit reserves about the potential for a significant downturn to the pace of economic recovery turns out to be warranted. Such an economic outlook would likely put some pressure on our current assumption of a 70% T&E recovery by Q4, and this would likely drive a somewhat weaker revenue recovery. The combination of these things could lead to an EPS outcome as low as around $5.

Scenario two, most importantly, assumes that we do not see a significant downturn in the pace of economic recovery leading us to continued strong credit performance and having no need to maintain our current level of credit reserves. This sort of economic outcome would also likely drive a somewhat stronger revenue recovery. The combination of these factors could lead us to a much stronger EPS outcome in the area of $7.

In either scenario, our investment levels will be governed by the universe of attractive investment opportunities that help us to rebuild growth momentum, along with the trajectory of our value injection efforts, not by focusing on a specific EPS outcome.

We run the company to maximize value for our shareholders in the long-term. Although we can’t predict precisely where 2021 EPS will land or provide an EPS guidance range at this time, we believe that our focus on managing the company to rebuild growth momentum is the right one to help us achieve our aspiration of being back to the original EPS expectations we had for 2020 in 2022, and for the company to be positioned to execute on its financial growth algorithm.

