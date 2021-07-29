Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon.com Q2 2021 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 27% year-over-year to $113.1 billion.
Net income amounted to $7.8 billion, or $15.12 per share, compared to $5.2 billion, or $10.30 per share, in the same period a year ago.
For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects net sales to grow 10-16% to a range of $106-112 billion.
While earnings beat market estimates, revenue fell short of expectations. The outlook too was lower than what analysts had estimated. Shares fell 5% in aftermarket trade.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Mastercard (MA) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $4.5 billion. GAAP net income rose 46% to $2.1 billion while adjusted
Yum! Brands posts strong results in Q2: Infographic
Yum! Brands (NYSE: YUM) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The fast-food chain reported Q2 revenue of $1.6 billion, up 34% year-over-year and higher
Infographic: Highlights of Merck & Co. (MRK)Q2 2021 earnings report
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2021. Worldwide sales edged up 22% year-over-year to $11.4 billion but failed to match the