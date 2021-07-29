AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon.com Q2 2021 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 27% year-over-year to $113.1 billion.

Net income amounted to $7.8 billion, or $15.12 per share, compared to $5.2 billion, or $10.30 per share, in the same period a year ago.

For the third quarter of 2021, the company expects net sales to grow 10-16% to a range of $106-112 billion.

While earnings beat market estimates, revenue fell short of expectations. The outlook too was lower than what analysts had estimated. Shares fell 5% in aftermarket trade.

