AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon Q3 2020 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 37% year-over-year to $96.1 billion.

Net income increased to $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share, from $2.1 billion, or $4.23 per share, last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net sales are expected to grow 28-38% year-over-year to $112-121 billion.

Prior performance

