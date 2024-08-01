Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q2 2024 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 10% year-over-year to $148 billion.
Net income increased to $13.5 billion, or $1.26 per share, compared to $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, last year.
Earnings beat estimates but revenue fell short of expectations, causing the stock to fall over 4% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.
For the third quarter of 2024, net sales are expected to range between $154.0-158.5 billion, representing growth of 8-11% YoY.
Prior performance
