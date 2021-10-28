AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2021 earnings results

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $110.8 billion.

Net income decreased to $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, compared to $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales are expected to grow 4-12% YoY to a range of $130-140 billion.

Both revenue and earnings missed expectations and the guidance also failed to impress the Street sending the stock down over 4% during after-market hours.

Prior performance