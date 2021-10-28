Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2021 earnings results
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $110.8 billion.
Net income decreased to $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, compared to $6.3 billion, or $12.37 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
For the fourth quarter of 2021, net sales are expected to grow 4-12% YoY to a range of $130-140 billion.
Both revenue and earnings missed expectations and the guidance also failed to impress the Street sending the stock down over 4% during after-market hours.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Twilio (TWLO) Q3 2021 earnings results
Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021. GAAP net loss for the third quarter was $224.1 million or $1.26 per
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 financial results
Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $1.6 billion. Net income rose 87% to $528 million while EPS rose
Merck beats market estimates in Q3: Infographic
Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The pharmaceutical giant reported Q3 revenue of $13.2 billion, up 20% year-over-year and higher than