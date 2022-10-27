AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2022 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results.

Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $127.1 billion.

Net income was $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, compared to $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per share, last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales are expected to range between $140-148 billion, or to grow 2-8% YoY.

While earnings beat estimates, revenues fell short. The guidance was also lower than expected, sending the stock crashing 20% in after-market hours on Thursday.

