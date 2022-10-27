Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2022 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results.
Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $127.1 billion.
Net income was $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, compared to $3.2 billion, or $0.31 per share, last year.
For the fourth quarter of 2022, net sales are expected to range between $140-148 billion, or to grow 2-8% YoY.
While earnings beat estimates, revenues fell short. The guidance was also lower than expected, sending the stock crashing 20% in after-market hours on Thursday.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Apple (AAPL) Q4 revenue and earnings beat Street view; iPhone sales up 10%
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its fourth-quarter 2022 profit increased from last year, aided by higher sales. Earnings also topped the market’s expectations. Net sales of the Cupertino-based
McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues decreased 5% year-over-year to $5.8 billion. Net income dropped 8% to $1.9 billion and EPS fell 6%
MA Earnings: Mastercard Q3 2022 profit, revenue beat estimates
Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) reported higher earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2022. The results also exceeded analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings, excluding special items, climbed to $2.68 per