AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2024 earnings results

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 11% to $158.9 billion compared to the year-ago quarter.

Net income was $15.3 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared to $9.9 billion, or $0.94 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, sending the stock climbing over 4% in aftermarket hours on Thursday.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects net sales to be $181.5-188.5 billion, representing a growth of 7-11% year-over-year.

