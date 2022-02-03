Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail, Technology
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q4 2021 earnings results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $137.4 billion. Analysts had estimated sales of $137.5 billion.
Net income increased to $14.3 billion, or $27.75 per share, from $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, in the same period last year. The growth was driven by a pre-tax valuation gain of $11.8 billion from its investment in Rivian Automotive.
For the first quarter of 2022, net sales are expected to range between $112-117 billion, reflecting a growth of 3-8% year-over-year.
The stock jumped 17% in after-market hours following the earnings announcement.
