AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon.com’s Q2 2025 financial results
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 13% year-over-year to $167.7 billion.
Net income increased to $18.2 billion, or $1.68 per share, compared to $13.5 billion, or $1.26 per share, last year.
North America segment sales increased 11% YoY to $100.1 billion while International segment sales increased 16% to $36.8 billion.
AWS segment sales increased 17.5% to $30.9 billion versus the previous year.
For the third quarter of 2025, net sales are expected to range between $174.0-179.5 billion, representing a YoY growth of 10-13%.
Prior performance
