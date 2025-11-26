Analog Devices (AD) Q4 2025 earnings rise on higher revenues

Semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) has reported a sharp increase in revenue and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.
- Fourth-quarter revenue climbed 26% year-over-year to $3.08 billion
- Net income rose to $787.7 million or $1.60 per share in Q4 from $478.1 million or $0.96 per share in the prior-year quarter
- During the quarter, the company returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and $1.9 billion through dividends
- On a trailing twelve-month basis, operating cash flow was $4.81 billion, and free cash flow was $4.28 billion
- For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the management forecasts revenue of $3.1 billion, +/- $100 million
- It is looking for a reported operating margin of approximately 31.0%, +/-130 bps, and an adjusted operating margin of approximately 43.5%, +/-100 bps
- The management projects reported earnings per share of $1.60, +/-$0.10 in Q1, and adjusted earnings per share of $2.29, +/-$0.10
- The ADI board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.99 per share, payable on December 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on December 8, 2025
