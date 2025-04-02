Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q3 2025 loss narrows; sales down 4%
Medical technology company AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Wednesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2025. Revenues decreased by 4%.
Net loss, excluding special items, was $0.08 per share in the February quarter, compared to a loss of $0.16 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net loss narrowed to $4.41 million or $0.11 per share in Q2 from $187.7 million or $4.67 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues, on a reported basis, decreased 4% year-over-year to $72.0 million in the third quarter. The company expects fiscal 2025 sales to be in the range of $285 million to $288 million.
Commenting on the results, AngioDynamics’ CEO Jim Clemmer said, “Based on the quality of performance
we have seen through fiscal 2025, we are increasing our fiscal full-year guidance for all of our key metrics, including; total worldwide revenue, MedTech revenue growth, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EPS.”
