AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the AngioDynamics Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

The news release detailing the fiscal 2021 second quarter results crossed the wire earlier this morning and is available on the company’s website. This conference call is also being broadcast live over the Internet at Investors section of the company’s website at www.angiodynamics.com. And the webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of today’s call.

Before we begin, I would like to caution listeners that during the course of this conference call, the company will make projections or forward-looking statements regarding future events, including statements about expected revenue, adjusted earnings and gross margins for fiscal year 2021. Management encourages you to review the company’s past and future filings with the SEC, including without limitation, the company’s Forms 10-Q and 10-K, which identify specific factors that may cause the actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

The slide package offering insight into the company’s financial results is also available on the Investors section of the company’s website under Events and Presentations. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the press release discussing the company’s operating results and financial performance during this morning’s conference call.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Jim Clemmer, AngioDynamics’ President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Clemmer?

Jim Clemmer — President and Chief Executive

Thank you, Rob, and good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for AngioDynamics fiscal 2021 second quarter earnings call. Joining me on today’s call is Steve Trowbridge, AngioDynamics, Executive Vice President and the Chief Financial Officer who will provide a detailed analysis of our second quarter financial performance.

I’m very pleased with our second quarter performance. We delivered strong revenue growth while continuing to invest in our key technology platforms; Auryon, AngioVac and NanoKnife, all delivered strong performances during the quarter, resulting in second quarter revenue of $72.8 million, growing 4% year-over-year. Additionally, we continue to balance near-term cash and expense management with strategic investment in our long-term growth initiatives and were pleased to deliver an adjusted EPS of $0.01 for the second quarter.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact both the AngioDynamics team and our customers. However, we observed improvements in certain geographies throughout the quarter as hospitals and local governments continue to navigate the pandemic. We’re very excited that there have been several positive developments in the global fight against COVID-19, including the approval of several vaccines. However, we expect headwinds to continue to impact our markets through the back half of our fiscal year and do not anticipate a full return to pre-COVID levels of demand in the near-term.

I am extremely proud of the resilience our team has shown over the past several months as we continue to navigate this unprecedented global crisis. We have established a very solid momentum through the first half of our fiscal year while continuing to make progress on our key growth initiatives. I am excited about the upcoming product launches we have planned throughout calendar year 2021, including the planned release of our new multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device, which I will discuss in more detail later on our call.

As we’ve discussed about in recent quarters, we are focused on driving growth across our three key technology platforms through internal R&D, M&A and clinical and regulatory pathway expansion. Auryon was the most recent acquisition and continues to perform well and in line with our expectations for the year. We successfully launched our Auryon atherectomy system during the quarter, and we have seen strong customer interest in this new product. We reported Auryon-related revenue of $2.1 million in the quarter, bringing our fiscal year first half revenue to $3.2 million. And we continue to anticipate Auryon revenue in the range of $7 million to $10 million for the full fiscal year.

While like last quarter, M&A was not an area of focused spending in the quarter. It will continue to play an important role in our transformation in the future. We continue to pause any M&A activity until we are comfortable that the COVID pandemic is behind us, at which time, we will resume our disciplined approach of identifying appropriate M&A targets and assessing strategic opportunities.

In terms of internal R&D, we continue to invest for growth. And during the second quarter, we saw continued strength from our AngioVac platform, which grew 24% year-over-year. We are also very excited about the upcoming launch of our multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device, another product resulting from our focused internal research and development.

We have continued to see strong momentum in our NanoKnife platform with strong disposable sales in the quarter, building off the strong capital sales last fiscal year as well as the increased visibility into the uniqueness of this technology provided by the comprehensive DIRECT study. On that note, our sponsored clinical studies, DIRECT and PATHFINDER, remain a primary focus and continue to require flexibility in the current environment.

As of today, we have 26 DIRECT study sites that have secured IRB approval, three additional sites since the update we provided you on our first quarter earnings call. We are pleased with a significant number of leading hospitals that have signed on to participate in this important study. Moving forward, we anticipate shifting efforts from additional site initiation to patient screening and enrollment. As can be expected, screening activity has been challenging in the current environment due to COVID-related protocols at many hospitals.

Our PATHFINDER Auryon Registry study has nine sites initiated and enrolling subjects. As of today, we are about 75% of the way toward our enrollment target, and we expect enrollment to be completed by the end of the third quarter. The vast majority of sites participating in PATHFINDER are office-based laboratories. To date, these OBLs are not experiencing the same type of significant COVID-related delays as hospitals.

Finally, with respect to reimbursement, we would like to highlight CMS’ final decision to provide for and increase Medicare payment of IRE, which is NanoKnife’s method of action in the hospital out-patient setting. This is a significant milestone for the technology. As we previously discussed, IRE received tissue-agnostic CPT3 codes. These codes now have payment associated with them in the hospital out-patient setting, at least on par with other ablation technologies. And we believe that the advantages of IRE in the newly established reimbursement levels will drive adoption in the out-patient setting, a setting that is very well utilized in Europe by specialties like urologists and interventional radiologists.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Steve Trowbridge, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer to review the quarter in more detail.

Stephen A. Trowbridge — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial

Thanks, Jim. Good morning, everyone. Before I begin, I’d like to point you to the presentation on our Investor Relations website summarizing the key items associated with our quarterly results. As I’ve done in each of the last two quarters, I’d note that with respect to the second quarter and our business moving forward, we will continue to provide slightly more intra-quarter detail than we would in a normal operating environment.

Our net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 increased 4% year-over-year to $72.8 million. As I stated last quarter, our same customer analysis of our business has indicated that volumes remained below pre-COVID levels. And assuming the recovery continues along its current trajectory, we do expect this to remain a factor throughout the course of fiscal 2021. Our second quarter results reflected less severe declines than the 10% to 15% decline we discussed on last quarter’s call. But we are still keeping a close eye on the third quarter and currently expect that the third quarter is likely to see a more pronounced impact from COVID-related headwinds.

As has been true in our recent quarters, the ongoing pandemic has impacted each of our three businesses in varying ways. Our VA and VIT businesses performed the strongest during the quarter as the number of procedures improved from the COVID lows we saw in the second half of last fiscal year, but still remained below pre-COVID levels. Our oncology business also performed well during the quarter, but did face a difficult comparison on the capital side.

Our total VIT business increased 8.8% year-over-year, driven by AngioVac sales growth of 24%. I know that this is the first quarter that comp against the launch of our Gen 3 platform, so while in absolute terms the growth rate appears lower than previous quarters, the trajectory of this business remains quite strong and unchanged. our VIT business also benefited from $2.1 million in sales related to Auryon. We officially announced the commercial launch of Auryon in September, and the early response from the marketplace has been positive. As we stated in the past, we anticipate this product will represent an increasing part of our VIT business moving forward with sequential quarterly improvement throughout the rest of this year.

For our VIT business, this growth was driven by AngioVac and Auryon was somewhat offset by a 10.6% decline in venous sales, resulting from a decline in the number of elective procedures being performed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This impact is consistent with what we have seen in the previous two quarters, and we anticipate these headwinds will continue throughout the remainder of fiscal ’21.

Vascular access revenue increased 5% during the quarter. Growth in this business was driven by growth in PICCs and midlines for the third straight quarter as well as growth in ports and dialysis. Our strong second quarter performance was partly attributable to the fact that the headwinds we faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic were less severe than we had expected, but again, we expect the more pronounced impact during the third quarter given elevated cases across the country and the globe.

Revenue from our oncology business declined 7% during the quarter. This decline was the result of lower NanoKnife capital sales on a year-over-year basis when compared to the second fiscal quarter of last year, during which we saw strong capital sales, driven by the release of our NanoKnife 3.0. We were very pleased that NanoKnife probe sales grew 30% in the quarter, led by 76% growth in the United States. This strong probe growth is driven in large part by the increased installed base resulting from the strong capital sales we reported in previous quarters, giving us further confidence in our ability to drive growth in probes through an increasingly large installed base.

Moving down the income statement. Our gross margin for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was 55.2%, a decrease of 410 basis points compared to a year ago, but an increase of 430 basis points sequentially from our first quarter. The decline was split fairly evenly between Auryon start-up costs and planned under absorption in our manufacturing facility. As we’ve discussed in the past, this decline was anticipated given the ongoing focus on employee safety and predictability.

In addition, we reported an inventory reduction during the quarter of $3.2 million, resulting in a year-to-date reduction of $10.3 million. As previously noted, our plans will have an impact on our full year gross margin as we assess the shape and timing of the COVID-19 recovery, but we continue to expect to finish the year with quarterly gross margin running closer to pre-COVID levels.

Our research and development expenses during the second quarter of fiscal ’21 were $9.7 million or 13.3% of sales compared to $7.8 million or 11.1% of sales a year ago. We remain focused on strategically investing in R&D in order to improve our key technology platforms, while remaining thoughtful about our investments given the COVID environment. Staying true to this plan, we expect to accelerate our investment in anticipation of the launch of our new multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device in calendar 2021 with opportunities for additional investment in the back half of fiscal ’21. This investment is included in our R&D guidance. And while we reserve the right to pull back on these investments if the environment changes meaningfully, for fiscal ’21, we anticipate that R&D spend will come in at the higher end of our previously provided range of between $35 million and $40 million as we’ve accelerated certain investments on the heels of our first half performance.

SG&A expense for the second quarter of fiscal ’21 decreased slightly from the previous year to $29.4 million, representing 40.4% of sales compared to $31.1 million, representing 44.4% of sales a year ago. We are continually assessing controllable discretionary spend with an eye toward cash management while maintaining investment in our key technologies. We now anticipate our full year SG&A spending to come in toward the lower end of our previously provided range of between $123 million and $127 million.

Our adjusted net income for the second quarter of fiscal ’21 was $0.6 million for earnings of $0.01 per share compared to adjusted net income of $2.2 million or $0.06 per share in the second quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal ’21 was $5.2 million compared to $6.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Turning to our balance sheet. In the second quarter of fiscal ’21, we began the quarter with roughly $47.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and we generated $11.5 million of cash from operating activities. During the second quarter, we had capital expenditures of $1.4 million. As of November 30, 2020, we had $58 million in cash and cash equivalents and $40 million in debt outstanding. Subsequent to the end of our second fiscal quarter, we repaid $10 million of our outstanding debt, and now have $30 million in debt outstanding at the time of this call.

Turning now to guidance. Based upon what we are currently seeing, we continue to anticipate fiscal year 2021 net sales will be in the range of $278 million to $284 million and full year adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.00 to $0.05. While we obviously had a strong second quarter, we do expect to see a sequential decline in third quarter revenue as a result of the typical seasonality in our business and reflecting our current thinking around the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our third quarter results. Historically, we have seen a 1% to 3% sequential decline in revenue from our second fiscal quarter to our third fiscal quarter. Overall, we are pleased with our strong performance in the second quarter despite continued headwinds from COVID-19. We will remain committed to growing our key technology platforms, and we’ll continue to invest to support new product launches and product updates for 2021 and beyond.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Jim.

Jim Clemmer — President and Chief Executive

Thanks, Steve. I am pleased with our balanced approach of managing expenses in cash, while continuing to strategically invest in our three key technology platforms; AngioVac, Auryon and NanoKnife. I believe this approach will position us to achieve profitable long-term growth as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic begin to subside.

Before moving on to the question-and-answer session, I want to take the opportunity to highlight one of our key areas of investment during the quarter; our new multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device. Over the course of the past 18 months, we have discussed with you our desire to expand our offerings in the mechanical thrombectomy space with an off-circuit device. And today, we are excited to announce the planned release of this device in calendar year ’21, which will expand our AngioVac platform and open up a significantly larger piece of the addressable market in the moderately complex area. You can see on Page 12 of our investor presentation.

We anticipate filing a 510(k) in the first half of calendar year ’21, and expect to receive clearance in the second half of calendar year ’21, followed by a commercial launch. As many of you know, this is a large and rapidly growing market where physicians are becoming increasingly comfortable with choosing mechanical thrombectomy to treat DVT cases, and we look forward to providing them another choice in the treatment of their patients. Our new device will be a unique design, which has been guided by the well respected key opinion leaders on our medical advisory board. And we believe once physicians experience the intuitive and thoughtful design of this product, they want to have this device in their arsenal. What you’ll see over the coming 36 months are extensions to this product family through the introduction of new sizes as well as the clinical and regulatory initiatives necessary to secure an indication for pulmonary embolism, positioning us to enter additional sizable addressable markets.

To provide you with some context in that regard, our current AngioVac system serves a market that is made up of approximately 15,000 cases annually, while our new multi-purpose mechanical aspiration thrombectomy device will be aimed at a DVT market that sees over 200,000 cases treated annually, and eventually, the PE indication, which sees over 150,000 cases treated annually. This is a significant increase in the size of the addressable market. And we believe the design of our platform positions us well to take share in what is on already growing market. Innovation drives outcomes and outcomes drive growth, and that is what this industry is built upon. We are really excited to be bringing this new product to market.

As I mentioned earlier, in our remarks, I am pleased with our performance during the quarter and thrilled about the future here at AngioDynamics as we continue to execute on our transformation. Our quarterly performance underscores the long-term growth potential of our key technology platforms. We still have a lot of work ahead of us, but I am encouraged by the progress we have continued to make against our long-term goals. I would like to thank the incredible AngioDynamics team once again for their commitment and dedication as we continue to deliver innovative solutions that improve the lives and treatment of patients worldwide.

With that, I’d like to turn the call back to the operator for questions. Rob?

