Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
ANGO Earnings: A snapshot of AngioDynamics’ Q1 2025 results
AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025. The medical device company’s revenues decreased by double-digit during the three months.
Net loss, excluding special items, was $0.11 per share in the August quarter, compared to a loss of $0.12 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net loss narrowed to $12.8 million or $0.31 per share in Q1 from $45.9 million or $1.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Revenues, on a reported basis, decreased 14% year-over-year to $67.5 million in the first quarter. The company expects fiscal 2025 sales to be in the range of $282 million to $288 million.
Commenting on the results, AngioDynamics’ CEO Jim Clemmer said, “We expect to continue to deliver strong revenue growth within our Med Tech business as we execute on key commercial initiatives. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and advancing our innovative product portfolio.”
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
STZ Earnings: All you need to know about Constellation Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings results
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales grew 3% year-over-year to $2.91 billion. Comparable sales growth was also 3%. Net loss attributable
Domino’s may report mixed Q3 results amid weakness in international business
The financial performance of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) has been broadly stable in the recent past despite the inflation-induced strain on consumer’s spending power. While sales benefitted from its
What to look for when Delta Air Lines (DAL) reports Q3 2024 earnings results
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) were down over 2% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 14% over the past one month. The airline is scheduled to report its