ANGO Earnings: A snapshot of AngioDynamics’ Q1 2025 results

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) Thursday reported a net loss for the first quarter of 2025. The medical device company’s revenues decreased by double-digit during the three months.

Net loss, excluding special items, was $0.11 per share in the August quarter, compared to a loss of $0.12 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. On an unadjusted basis, net loss narrowed to $12.8 million or $0.31 per share in Q1 from $45.9 million or $1.15 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues, on a reported basis, decreased 14% year-over-year to $67.5 million in the first quarter. The company expects fiscal 2025 sales to be in the range of $282 million to $288 million.

Commenting on the results, AngioDynamics’ CEO Jim Clemmer said, “We expect to continue to deliver strong revenue growth within our Med Tech business as we execute on key commercial initiatives. We remain focused on executing our growth strategy and advancing our innovative product portfolio.”

