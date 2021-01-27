Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Technology
Apple, Inc. (AAPL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
AAPL Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Jan. 27, 2021
Presentation:
Operator
Good day and welcome to the Apple Q1 Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.
At this time for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Tejas Gala, Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. Please go ahead.
Tejas Gala — Director, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Speaking first today is Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook and he’ll be followed by CFO, Luca Maestri. After that, we’ll open the call to questions from analysts.
Please note that some of the information you’ll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements including without limitation those regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes, capital allocation and future business outlook, including the potential impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business and results of operations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or trends to differ materially from our forecast. For more information, please refer to the risk factors discussed in Apple’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and the Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, along with the associated press release. Apple assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information which speak as of their respective dates.
I’d now like to turn the call over to Tim for introductory remarks.
Tim Cook — Chief Executive Officer
Thank you, Tejas. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining the call today. It’s with great gratitude for the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide that I share the results of a very strong quarter for Apple. We achieved an all-time revenue record of $111.4 billion. We saw strong double-digit growth across every product category and we achieved all-time revenue records in each of our geographic segments.
It is not far from many of our minds that this result caps off the most challenging year any of us can remember. And it is an understatement to say that the challenges it posed to Apple as a business paled in comparison to the challenge it posed to Apple as a community of individuals to employees to their families and to the communities we live in and love to call home. While these results show the central role that our products played in helping our users to respond to these challenges, we are doubly aware that the work ahead of all of us to navigate the end of this pandemic, to restore normal life and prosperity in our neighborhoods and local economies and to build back with a sense of justice is profound and urgent. We will speak to these needs and Apple’s efforts throughout today’s call. But I want to first offer the context of a detailed look at our results this quarter including why we outperformed our expectations.
Let’s get started with hardware. We hit a new high watermark for our installed base of active devices with growth accelerating as we passed 1.65 billion devices worldwide during the December quarter. iPhone grew by 17% year-over-year, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 12 family and our active installed base of iPhones is now over 1 billion. The customer response to the new iPhone 12 model’s unprecedented innovation from world-class cameras to the great and growing potential of 5G has been enthusiastic even in light of the ongoing COVID-19 impact at retail locations.
