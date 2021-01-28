Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q1 2021 Earnings Call

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q1 2021 earnings call dated Jan. 27, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Tejas Gala — Director, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations
Tim Cook — Chief Executive Officer
Luca Maestri — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Katy Huberty — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Wamsi Mohan — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Shannon Cross — Cross Research — Analyst
Toni Sacconaghi — Bernstein — Analyst
Amit Daryanani — Evercore ISI — Analyst
Samik Chatterjee — JP Morgan — Analyst
Krish Sankar — Cowen and Company — Analyst
Chris Caso — Raymond James — Analyst
Jim Suva — Citigroup — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Upcoming events
BRKL Brookline Bancorp Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call
Most Popular
Key highlights from JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q4 2020 earnings results
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total operating revenues fell 67% year-over-year to $661 million, negatively impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) slips to Q4 loss as revenues plunge
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, as faltering passenger traffic and service disruptions continued to impact sales. The results, however,
AT&T reports a 2% drop in revenue in Q4
AT&T (NYSE: T) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results before the regular market hours on Wednesday. The telecommunications giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $45.7 billion, down 2% year-over-year, but above the