Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Tim Cook — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tejas, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. A year ago, I spoke to you about the atmosphere of uncertainty in which we were living and the way it had come to define our daily experience, both as people and as a company. Today, much has changed, profoundly so. And while we are still living through unprecedented times, we are encouraged by progress around the world.

I’m grateful to our teams who have stayed resolutely focused on our customers and the pursuit of innovation on their behalf. We’ve aimed to help our customers navigate the world as it is while empowering them to create the world as it can be. Whether it’s public health workers managing vaccination campaigns on iPhone or students returning to classrooms full of iPads or family staying connected over FaceTime, it is an honor to know that what we make matters and to see that reflected in the world and in our performance.

This fiscal year, we reported $366 billion of revenue, which represents 33% annual growth. We also achieved more than 20% growth across all of our product categories and in every geographic segment. And today, Apple is reporting another very strong quarter. Demand was very robust, and we set a new September quarter record of $83.4 billion, up 29% from last year and in line with what we discussed on our last call despite larger-than-expected supply constraints.

We estimate these constraints had around a $6 billion revenue dollar impact driven primarily by industry-wide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions. Even so, we set an all-time record for Mac and quarterly records for iPhone, iPad, Wearables, Home and Accessories representing 30% year-over-year growth in products. Our Services business performed better than we expected, where we hit an all-time record of $18.3 billion and grew 26% year-over-year. And we set quarterly records in every geographic segment with strong double-digit growth across the board. During fiscal 2021, we earned nearly one-third of our revenue from emerging markets and doubled our business in India and Vietnam.

We are optimistic about the future, especially as we see strong demand for our new products. At the end of the September quarter, we introduced our iPhone 13 lineup as well as the Apple Watch Series 7, iPad and iPad mini, all of which represent significant advances. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, alongside the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, are setting a new standard with their superfast performance, advanced camera systems, longer battery life and brilliant Super Retina displays.

Customers are loving the ninth generation iPad, which features a beautifully sharp display and twice the storage of the previous generation as well as the new iPad mini, with its ultra-portable design and impressive speed and performance. And we’ve been thrilled with the reviews that Apple Watch Series 7 has earned for its larger display, faster charging and refined design.

And just last week, we introduced the completely reimagined MacBook Pro powered by the extraordinary M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. These are our most powerful notebooks ever with game-changing performance and battery life and the world’s best notebook display. We think customers are going to love MacBook Pro, whether they’re editing video in Final Cut Pro or making music in Logic Pro and so much more. They’ll be able to do things never before possible on a notebook.

We also announced our all-new AirPods that feature spatial audio and industry-leading sound, longer battery life and an all-new design. For the Home, we added three new colors to our HomePod mini lineup, which offers seamless integration across Apple’s products and services.

We also announced a new subscription tier to Apple Music called Apple Music Voice, which offers subscribers access to the services catalog of 90 million songs all through the power of Siri.

Across the board, teams at Apple continue to drive unmatched innovation through the seamlessly integrated hardware, software experience we’ve long prided ourselves on. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 have created more ways than ever to stay productive, whether choosing Focus to avoid distractions or Quick Note to capture a thought. macOS Monterey offers new ways to connect with friends and family, get more done and work fluidly across Apple devices. And watchOS 8 has made Apple Watch even more powerful and more ways than ever to stay active and to track your health on the go.

We’ve never had a more diverse range of services for our customers to choose from, and we’ve been very encouraged by our performance, which reflects growing customer enthusiasm and satisfaction.

In just its first two years, Apple TV+ has already proved itself to fans around the world. And I want to congratulate the incredible actors, writers, storytellers, producers and everyone else whose behind-the-scenes work has made that success possible. This quarter, Apple TV+ won 11 Emmy’s, including the Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for Ted Lasso. That show has continued to bring light and laughter to fans all over the world with its boundless optimism and beloved cast of characters. We couldn’t be more proud of our entire lineup of content from the gripping second seasons of the Morning Show and Truth Be Told to our newest programs, Tomorrow, the response has been incredible.

This quarter also saw major updates to Fitness+, including the addition of new activities like meditation and Pilates and the announcement of group workouts, a feature that brings fitness and friends together. We also shared that Fitness+ will soon be available in 15 new countries, bringing workouts for every age and skill level to millions more people around the world.

And those are just two of the services our customers are loving. This quarter, Apple Card won a J.D. Power award for customer satisfaction in its very first year of eligibility. The App Store continues to help people find the apps they depend on to stay productive, creative and entertained. And on Apple News, we launched a news partner program that expands Apple’s support for journalism while creating an even better business opportunity for publishers.

And we continue to support our customers around the world. We’re glad to report we’ve opened several new Apple Stores. This quarter, we opened a beautiful store in Changsha, which is our first store in the Hunan province of China. We also just opened our third store in Istanbul. And we recently added a store in the Bronx, which means we are now in all five boroughs in New York City. All of our stores are now open worldwide and have been for seven weeks.

As we enter our busiest time of year, I particularly want to share my gratitude for our retail teams. Customers have never relied on our products more, and our retail teams have truly answered the call. We meet our customers where they are with many ways to shop through our online and retail stores and can help them choose the best product for them and get it up and running.

We are also excited about our education initiatives. This month, we introduced the Everyone Can Code early learners program, offering free resources, which helps students and elementary school learn coding. We see education not only as a fundamental good in its own right but is a great equalizing force.

A world where all people can access a quality education isn’t just a smarter world, it’s a more equitable one. That desire to create a more just an equitable world is the guiding principle behind our Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. This quarter, Apple shared plans to expand our $100 million investment by an additional $30 million. Those funds will be used in a number of ways, including the creation of a new global Hispanic-serving institution equity and innovation hub. The hub will dramatically expand the technology and resources for students in the STEM fields. Those programs join our ever-expanding work with historically black colleges and universities, including the now 45 community coding centers and regional hubs, serving underrepresented communities across the United States.

This month, we were also happy to welcome the inaugural class of developers and entrepreneurs to the Apple Developer Academy in Detroit. The Academy is Apple’s first in the United States and is designed to help prepare students for jobs in the thriving iOS app economy, which supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states.

In August, we shared our impact accelerators first cohort of black, Latinx and indigenous-owned businesses whose pioneering work in green technology and clean energy serves many of the communities most impacted by climate change. More broadly, we are already carbon-neutral as a company. And this quarter, we made new strides towards reaching our goal of carbon neutrality across our entire supply chain and the life cycle of our devices by 2030. We’ve made significant product advances in this area. iPad and iPad mini now come with 100% recycled aluminum enclosure. The antenna on iPhone 13 is made up of upcycled plastic water bottles, which marks an industry-first. And as our customers are seeing when they purchase iPhone 13, we’ve redesigned the packaging to eliminate the outer plastic wrap, which will allow us to avoid using 600 metric tons of plastic. This brings us closer to removing all plastic in our packaging by 2025.

We’ve also made good progress toward our goal to one day make our products without taking anything from the earth. With Apple Watch Series 7, for example, 99% of the rare earth elements we use are recycled.

Ahead of COP26, I’m also pleased to report that we have more than doubled the number of our suppliers who have committed to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. We’re very encouraged to see the growth in this area, and we will continue to drive those changes in the supply chain in the months and years to come.

We’ve never viewed our environmental work as a side project. Teams across Apple are pushing this work forward in the same spirit of innovation we bring to our products and services. We are determined to be a ripple in the pond that drives a far greater change. From the pandemic to climate change to an equity and injustice, global challenges won’t abide solitary solutions, and we feel a deep sense of responsibility to help.

We are incredibly proud of the product lineup we have going into the holiday season, and we are encouraged by the customer response we’ve seen. And while we cannot know exactly which path the pandemic will take the world down in the months to come, we feel quite confident that this new year will be driven by the values that guide us and by the innovation that defines us.

With that, I’ll hand it over to Luca for a deeper dive on our performance this quarter. Luca?

Luca Maestri — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tim. Good afternoon, everyone. We are pleased to report very strong financial results for the September quarter, capping a record-setting fiscal year 2021. We set a September quarter revenue record of $83.4 billion, an increase of nearly $19 billion or 29% from a year ago despite larger-than-expected supply constraints. We also reached new Q4 records in every geographic segment with strong double-digit growth in each one of them. And it was a record September quarter for both products and services.

On the product side, revenue was $65.1 billion, up 30% over a year ago as we experienced better-than-expected demand for our products despite supply constraints that we estimated at around $6 billion. We grew in each of our product categories with an all-time record for Mac and September quarter records for iPhone, for iPad and for Wearables, Home and Accessories. This level of sales performance, combined with the unmatched loyalty of our customers and the strength of our ecosystem, drove our installed base of active devices to a new all-time record.

Our Services set an all-time revenue record of $18.3 billion, up 26% over a year ago, with September quarter records in every geographic segment and in every Services category. Company gross margin was 42.2%, down 110 basis points from last quarter due to higher costs and a different mix of products, partially offset by leverage. Products gross margin was 34.3%, down 170 basis points sequentially as higher cost structures were partially offset by leverage and mix. Services gross margin was 70.5%, up 70 basis points sequentially, mainly due to a different mix.

Net income of $20.6 billion and diluted earnings per share of $1.24, both grew over 60% year-over-year and were September quarter records. Let me get into more detail for each of our revenue categories.

IPhone revenue grew 47% year-over-year and set a September quarter record of $38.9 billion despite supply constraints as customer demand was very strong. The iPhone 12 family continued to perform very well, and we are seeing enthusiastic customer response to the launch of our iPhone 13 family. We also grew double digits in each geographic segment, setting September quarter records in both developed and emerging markets.

The latest survey of U.S. consumers from 451 Research indicates iPhone customer satisfaction of 98% for iPhone, and our active installed base of iPhones reached a new all-time high. For Mac, we set an all-time revenue record of $9.2 billion despite supply constraints, driven by strong demand for our M1-powered MacBook Air. In fact, our last five quarters for Mac have been the best five quarters ever for the category.

IPad performance was also strong with a September quarter revenue record of $8.3 billion, up 21% in spite of significant supply constraints as customer demand for the iPad Pro also powered by M1 was very strong. For both Mac and iPad, we continue to see a combination of high levels of customer satisfaction and first-time buyers. Around half of the customers purchasing Mac and iPad during the quarter were new to that product. And in the most recent survey of U.S. consumers from 451 Research, satisfaction was 97% for both Mac and iPad.

Our continued investment in iPad and Mac is taking computing to the next level. We have redesigned and reengineered both products to provide customers an unmatched experience, which resulted in record fiscal years for both categories. We are carrying this momentum also in the enterprise market. For example, SAP has already deployed Macs to tens of thousands of their employees to-date. Following the launch of our new M1 MacBook Pro last week, SAP is planning to add it to the growing list of M1 Mac offerings available to their global workforce.

Another example is France’s national railway company, SNCF, which equips all train drivers with iPads to manage their entire daily workflow and train operations, helping to lower energy and maintenance costs. In fact, the iPads have been so well received that 90% of the drivers choose to purchase them for personal use at the end of the corporate device refresh cycle.

Next, Wearables, Home and Accessories set a new September quarter record of $8.8 billion. We continue to improve and expand our product offerings in this category, which we believe improve the overall customer experience and showcase the integration between our products and services. Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePod mini are powerful devices in their own right, but paired with our other products, software and services, they create unique experiences, like switching audio seamlessly between devices on your AirPods.

Turning to Services. As I mentioned, we reached an all-time revenue record of $18.3 billion with all-time records for cloud services, music, video, advertising, AppleCare and payment services and a September quarter record for the App Store. Our continued investment and strong execution in Services has helped us deliver a record $68 billion in revenue during fiscal 2021, nearly tripling this category in six years.

These impressive results reflect the positive momentum we are seeing on many fronts. First, our installed base continues to grow and reached an all-time high across each geographic segment. Next, we continue to see increased customer engagement with our services. The number of paid accounts on our digital content stores grew double digits and reached a new all-time high during the September quarter in each geographic segment. Also, paid subscriptions continued to show very strong growth. We now have more than 745 million paid subscriptions across the Services on our platform, which is up more than 160 million from last year and nearly 5 times the number of paid subscriptions we had less than five years ago. And finally, as Tim mentioned earlier, we’re adding new services that we think our customers will love. And we continue to improve the breadth and quality of our current services offerings.

Fiscal ’21 was not only a big year for Services but for our entire company. During the past 12 months, we grew our business by 33% or $91 billion, reaching nearly $366 billion of revenue with record level performance across the board. Every product category and every geographic segment set a new annual revenue record and was up at least 20% over fiscal 2020.

Let me now turn to our cash position. We ended the quarter with $191 billion in cash plus marketable securities. We issued $6.5 billion of new term debt, retired $1.3 billion of term debt and decreased commercial paper by $2 billion, leaving us with total debt of $125 billion. As a result, net cash was $66 billion at the end of the quarter as we continue to make progress towards our goal of net cash neutral over time.

As our business continues to generate very strong cash flow, we were also able to return $24 billion to shareholders during the September quarter. This included $3.6 billion in dividends and equivalents and $20 billion through open market repurchases of 137 million Apple shares. We also retired an additional 5 million shares in the final settlement of our 17th ASR.

As we move ahead into the December quarter, I’d like to review our outlook, which includes the types of forward-looking information that Tejas referred to at the beginning of the call.

Given the continued uncertainty around the world in the near term, we are not providing revenue guidance but we are sharing some directional insights based on the assumption that the COVID-related impacts to our business do not worsen from what we are projecting today for the current quarter. As we mentioned earlier, during the September quarter, supply constraints impacted our revenue by around $6 billion. We estimate the impact from supply constraints will be larger during the December quarter. Despite this challenge, we are seeing high demand for our products and expect to achieve very solid year-over-year revenue growth and to set a new revenue record during the December quarter.

We expect revenue for each product category to grow on a year-over-year basis, except for iPad, which we expect to decline year-over-year due to supply constraints. For Services, we expect our growth rate to decelerate from the September quarter but to remain strong. We expect gross margin to be between 41.5% and 42.5%. We expect opex to be between $12.4 billion and $12.6 billion. We expect OI&E to be around negative $50 million, excluding any potential impact from the mark-to-market of minority investments and our tax rate to be around 16%.

Finally, today, our Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.22 per share of common stock payable on November 11, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 8, 2021.

With that, let’s open the call to questions.

