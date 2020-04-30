Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Apple Inc. (AAPL) Q2 2020 earnings call dated

Tim Cook — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Tejas. Good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. I hope you are staying safe and well.

Today Apple reports $58.3 billion in revenue, an all-time record for services and a quarterly record for Wearables, Home and Accessories. It was also a quarterly revenue record for Apple Retail, powered by phenomenal growth in our online store. Amid the most challenging global environment in which we’ve ever operated our business, we are proud to say that Apple grew during the quarter.

But before we dive more deeply into the numbers, I want to speak just for a bit on COVID-19. This is something Apple has been contending with since January, and I think that how we have responded, what we have been inspired to do tells an important story about Apple’s great durability as a business and the enduring importance of our products and our customers’ lives. It also speaks to Apple’s unmatched capacity to be creative, to think always in terms of the long term, and to forge ahead when others may feel an instinct to pull back.

Before COVID-19 was on the horizon, we anticipated that Q2 was going to be a prolific and energetic period for Apple. And when the pandemic did strike, our teams not only succeeded in growing the business in introducing powerful new products and in meeting our customers needs, but they also rose to the occasion in terms of meeting our broader obligations to the communities in which we live and work. Let’s look quickly across the business.

At the same time that they were leaving no stone unturned to get our latest generation of devices manufactured and into our customers’ hands, our worldwide network of supply chain partners, logistics and operations folks in every part of the company were also sourcing more than 30 million masks for frontline medical workers, ensuring they’re donated to places of greatest need in every region around the world. While our product teams were preparing to launch a new iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, MacBook Air and the new iPhone SE, all of which have been very well received by reviewers and consumers alike, they were also working with our suppliers to design, test, manufacture and distribute more than 7.5 million face shields, and we continue to ship more than 1 million of these every week to the doctors, nurses and medical personnel on the frontlines.

In a quarter, where our Services teams achieved strong growth, which Luca will dig into in a minute and which speaks to the real durability of our services strategy, these teams were also putting COVID-19 front and center. As Apple News reached 125 million monthly active users, we elevated trusted information from reliable sources through a special COVID-19 vertical. We let customers skipped payments without incurring interests on Apple Card for March and April in light of financial hardship for many families. We worked with everyone from Oprah to Lady Gaga, to inform, entertain and give back through Apple TV. And services like FaceTime and Messages set new all-time records for daily volume during this quarter as users relied on their devices to stay connected in a new reality.

In software, at the same time that our teams work with great creativity and excitement as we prepare to deliver our first-ever all-online Worldwide Developers Conference later this quarter, they also worked with the same creativity and speed to put together our COVID-19 symptom checking website and app, in partnership with the CDC. As of today, the app has been installed nearly 2 million times and the web tool has received over 3 million unique visits. And just this month, to accelerate contact tracing, we are launching a joint effort with Google to enable to use of Bluetooth technology to help governments and health agencies spread the — reduce the spread of the virus with user privacy and security central to the design.

We paired these programmatic efforts with a broader strategy to give back where it’s needed most. We’ve made major corporate donations to response efforts around the world to support global citizen, as well as a new fund for Americans experiencing food and security as a result of the crisis. When you tally these things up and consider our ongoing two-to-one match for employee donations, Apple’s contributions to the global response are significant, diverse and a great source of pride for the whole team. We’re also doing what we can to help our employees, their families, and by extension their communities, stay safe and well by modifying our operations where appropriate. This extends of course to our retail employees. They’re Apple’s face to our customers and an instrumental part of our business, and we’re compensating them normally despite store closures.

During a quarter where circumstances evolve by the hour, we have been gratified by the resilience and adaptability of our global supply chain. While we felt some temporary supply constraints in February, our operations team, suppliers and manufacturing partners have been safely returning to work and production was back at typical levels toward the end of March. At this time of social distance, of shuttered schools and gathering places, of delayed plans and new ways of socializing, we have seen significant evidence that our products have taken a renewed importance for our customers. Teachers and students around the world are relying on our technology to teach, learn and stay connected with each other.

We are in the process of deploying major orders of iPads to school systems working to keep learning going strong at a distance, including tens of thousands in Ontario, Canada, Glasgow, Scotland, and Puerto Rico, 100,000 into the city of Los Angeles, and 350,000 to New York City, our largest educational iPad deployment ever. Since early March, we’ve seen unprecedented demand for our Pro Apps from students, enthusiasts and creative professionals. These folks are keeping us all entertained and inspired as we stay at home, and to help them do it, we made Final Cut Pro X and Logic Pro X available for free for 90 days for everyone. And the reaction has been overwhelming driving software downloads and usage to record levels.

And doctors and medical professionals are making even greater use of Apple Watch and other health features to communicate with patients and to treat them safely from a distance when necessary. With new FDA guidance on non-invasive remote patient monitoring for example, the ECG app on Apple Watch is increasingly being used to facilitate remote ECG measurements and recordings for telemedicine usage, reducing patient and healthcare provider contact and exposure. Many hospitals such as Geisinger Health System, NYU Langone Health and Stanford Health Care are using apps on iPad and iPhone to support communication and video conferences between hospitalized patients and their care teams. This enables the care teams to keep a close watch on patients without entering isolation rooms, which helps to minimize exposure and reduces some of the need for personal protective equipment.

Now, when you step back and tally all this up, when you consider all the ways COVID-19 has touched Apple, our customers and the way we work, this may not have been the quarter it could have been absent this pandemic. But I don’t think I can recall a quarter where I’ve been prouder of what we do or how we do it. As I said at the outset, we achieved revenue of $58.3 billion, and underneath that was product revenue of $45 billion. The performance of our product business had three very different phases during the March quarter. Based on Apple’s performance during the first five weeks of the quarter, we were confident we were headed toward a record second quarter at the very high end of our expectations.

In the next five weeks of the quarter, as COVID-19 started impacting China, iPhone supply was temporarily affected, as well as demand for our products within China. This caused us to withdraw our revenue guidance in February. At that point, demand for our products outside of China was still strong and in line with our expectations. During the last three weeks of the quarter, as the virus spread globally and social distancing measures were put in place worldwide, including the closure of all our retail stores outside of Greater China on March 13 and many channel partner points of sales around the world, we saw a downward pressure on demand particularly for iPhone and Wearables. Given the lack of visibility and certainty in the near term, we will not be issuing guidance for the coming quarter. Over the long term though, we have a high degree of confidence in the enduring strength of our business.

Our global supply chain is profoundly durable and resilient. We have shown the consistent ability to meet and manage temporary supply challenges like those caused by COVID-19. We have continued to deliver innovative new products across multiple categories that appeal to a broad cross section of customers, including the all-new iPhone SE, which achieved unmatched technological capacity at an incredible value. Our teams worldwide have tackled the complexities of this moment with unmatched creativity, good humor and dedication to our customers. For a company whose business is innovation, there are real upsides in periodically having to figure out how to do just about everything in a brand new way.

Our long running investment in our Services strategy is succeeding. This business is growing and is a reflection of our enduring large and growing installed base. We expect to meet our long-standing goal of doubling our fiscal 2016 Services revenue in 2020. We have always run Apple for the long term. We entered this period with unmatched financial strength, a robust cash position and our best product pipeline ever. Major investments, including our five-year commitment to contribute $350 billion to the economy here in the United States are moving forward at full speed ahead. It’s in these moments that we set ourselves apart. We’ve always managed through difficult moments by doubling down and investing in the next generation of innovation, and that’s our strategy today.

And so while we can’t say for sure how many chapters are in this book, we can have confidence that the ending will be a good one. Apple will continue to do everything we can do to help the global response and to keep our customers learning, creating, sharing and connecting so that live can remain as normal as it can during this challenging time.

With that, I’ll hand things off to Luca.

Luca Maestri — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Tim. Good afternoon, everyone.

It has been a very different quarter than we were expecting when we last talked to you at the end of January, but we could not be more proud of our Apple teams around the world, our role in supporting local communities and our partners throughout the value chain, and how resilient our business and financial performance has been during these challenging times.

So the revenue for the quarter was $58.3 billion, up 1% from a year ago, despite the extreme circumstances from the impact of COVID-19 and a headwind of 100 basis points from foreign exchange. Products revenue was $45 billion, down 3%. After a very strong January, our performance was impacted, particularly during the last three weeks of the quarter when lockdowns and point-of-sale closures increased due to COVID-19 spreading around the world and affected our product sales. However, on a demand basis, our performance was stronger than our reported results as we reduced iPhone channel inventory more than we did a year ago.

Importantly, our installed base of active devices reached an all-time high in all of our geographic segments and all major product categories.

Services revenue followed a different trend with very strong year-over-year growth of 17%. We set a new all-time revenue record of $13.3 billion, with all-time records in many of our Services categories and in most countries we track. I’ll provide more details on this later. Company gross margin was 38.4%, flat sequentially with cost savings and mix shift towards Services offset by the seasonal loss of leverage. Products gross margin was 30.3%, decreasing 380 basis points sequentially, due to loss of leverage and unfavorable mix. This drop was more pronounced than under normal circumstances due to the COVID-19 impact I mentioned earlier.

Services gross margin was 65.4%, up 100 basis points sequentially, driven by favorable mix. Our reported tax rate for the quarter was 14.4%. This was lower than our 16.5% guidance due to onetime discrete items. Net income was $11.2 billion and earnings per share were $2.55, up 4%. Operating cash flow was very strong at $13.3 billion, an improvement of $2.2 billion over a year ago.

Let me get into more detail for each of our revenue categories. iPhone revenue of $29 billion declined 7% year-over-year as both iPhone supply and demand were affected by the impact of COVID-19 at some point during the quarter. On the supply side, we suffered from some temporary supply shortages during February, but we’ve been extremely pleased with the resilience and adaptability of our global supply chain as well as its ability to get people back to work safely when circumstances allow. Our operations team and manufacturing partners put forth an extraordinary effort to restore production quickly, and we exited the quarter in a good supply position for most of our product lines.

On the demand side, after a very strong first five weeks, we saw the impact of COVID-19 affect demand in China for the next five weeks and then more broadly around the world for the last three weeks of the quarter when lockdowns and point-of-sale closures became more widespread in many countries. While we did see a slight elongation in our replacement cycle towards the end of the quarter, which we attribute to the widespread point-of-sale closures, our active installed base of iPhones has reached an all-time high. This speaks to the quality of our products and strength of our ecosystem. In fact, in the US, the latest survey of consumers from 451 Research indicates iPhone customer satisfaction of 99% for iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max combined.

Turning to Services. We set an all-time revenue record of $13.3 billion. We had strong performance across the board with all-time revenue records in the App Store, Apple Music, video, cloud services and our App Store search ad business. And we also set a March quarter record for Apple Care. Our new services, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+ and Apple Card, continued to add users, content and features while contributing to overall Services growth. As Tim mentioned, we are well on our way to accomplishing our goal of doubling our fiscal ’16 Services revenue during 2020.

App Store revenue grew by strong double digits, thanks to robust customer demand for both in-app purchases and subscriptions. Our third-party subscription business grew across multiple categories and increased over 30% year-over-year, reaching a new all-time high. Our first-party subscription services also continued to perform very well. Apple Music and cloud services both set all-time revenue records, and Apple Care set a March quarter record. Paid subscriptions for all three of these services were up strong double digits. Customer engagement in our ecosystem continues to grow strongly, and the number of both transacting and paid accounts on our digital content stores reached a new all-time high during the March quarter. In particular, the number of paid accounts increased double digits in all of our geographic segments.

We now have over 515 million paid subscriptions across the services on our platform, up 125 million from a year ago. On a sequential basis, paid subscriptions grew by over 35 million. This is the highest sequential growth we have ever experienced. With this momentum, we are confident we will reach our increased target of 600 million paid subscriptions before the end of calendar 2020.

Wearables, Home and Accessories established a new March quarter record, with revenue of $6.3 billion, up 23% year-over-year, with strong double-digit performance across all five geographic segments. Our Wearables business is now the size of a Fortune 140 company, and we’re very excited by the many opportunities in front of us for this product category. For example, Apple Watch continues to extend its reach as over 75% of the customers purchasing Apple Watch around the world during the quarter, were new to the product.

Next, I’d like to talk about Mac and iPad. Mac revenue was $5.4 billion. iPad revenue was $4.4 billion. Towards the end of the quarter, we launched a brand-new iPad Pro that includes a first-in-class LiDAR scanner with some really exciting augmented reality applications, and MacBook Air, with significantly improved performance at a lower price. We’re very pleased with the strong customer interest for both products. Importantly, around half of the customers purchasing Macs and iPads around the world during the quarter were new to that product. And the active installed base for both Mac and iPad reached a new all-time high. And the most recent surveys of consumers from 451 Research measured customer satisfaction at 95% for iPad and 96% for Mac.

In the enterprise market, businesses everywhere have been making the transition to working remotely. We’ve created content to assist our customers in this transition, including an on-demand video learning series focused on topics like remote deployments of iPads and Macs and security. We have also realigned our own retail business and enterprise teams to provide timely and relevant support to customers as they navigate new work environments. Some of our largest customers offering Mac to employees, such as IBM and SAP, have been able to pivot quickly to allow employees to easily set up and secure their devices from home, benefiting from Apple Business Manager and zero-touch deployment. And we’ve seen countless examples of new projects and remote deployments implemented in just a few hours. Peloton, for instance, worked with our New York teams to deploy an entire fleet of Macs overnight so their team could work remotely.

In essential sectors such as grocery and financial services, we’re seeing organizations adopt our technology to better serve their customers safely. Leading grocers around the world like Trader Joe’s, Woolworths, Lawsons, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Carrefour offer Apple Pay so customers can use contactless payments. And a store shift to become fulfillment centers for online orders, organizations are leveraging apps for remote shoppers and food delivery to reduce foot traffic. In banking, where safety and security is a top priority, one way to protect company and client information is by providing corporate iOS devices to employees who use mobile phones daily as part of the jobs. As an example, Bank of America is purchasing tens of thousands of additional iOS devices for their workforce.

Let me now turn to our cash position. First, I want to note that our liquidity has not been an issue for us during these highly unusual financial market conditions. We have an extraordinarily strong balance sheet, very deep access to capital markets and unmatched free cash flow generation. We ended the quarter with $193 billion in cash plus marketable securities, total debt of $110 billion, and as a result, net cash was $83 billion at the end of the quarter. We returned $22 billion to shareholders during the March quarter, including $18.5 billion through open market repurchases of 64.7 million Apple shares and $3.4 billion in dividends and equivalents.

Finally, as we move ahead into the June quarter, I’d like to provide some color on what we are seeing, which includes the types of forward-looking information that Tejas referred to at the beginning of the call. As Tim mentioned, given the lack of visibility and certainty in the near term, we will not be issuing guidance for the coming quarter. However, based on what we have seen in April and how we think things might play out, I would like to provide some additional insight on headwinds and tailwinds we’re facing.

From a foreign exchange standpoint, the US dollar has appreciated recently against most currencies around the world, and as a result, we expect our revenue to be negatively impacted by more than $1.5 billion on a year-over-year basis. Our global supply chain is back up and running. We are in a typical supply position, including our usual ramp associated with new products recently launched. These newly launched products, iPad Pro, MacBook Air and iPhone SE have all received outstanding customer response even during these extreme circumstances. On iPhone and Wearables, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to worsen in the June quarter relative to the March quarter. On iPad and Mac, we expect the year-over-year revenue performance to improve in the June quarter.

On Services, we are seeing two distinct trends. First, customers are actively engaging with our ecosystem and digital services, and we believe the very strong recent performance in the App Store, video, Music and cloud services will continue throughout the June quarter. Second, due to the overall reduced level of economic activity due to the lockdowns around the world, services like Apple Care and advertising have been impacted. Apple Care is comprised of our product repair business and the warranty agreements with our customers, both of which have been obviously affected by store closures and reduced level of customer traffic. Advertising, which is comprised of third-party agreements, our App Store search ads and Apple News ads, has been impacted by overall economic weakness and uncertainty on when businesses will reopen.

For gross margin, sequential headwinds include foreign exchange, the mix within products and the seasonal loss of leverage on our product business. Foreign exchange will have 70 basis points impact sequentially and 130 basis points impact year-over-year. Regarding product mix, keep in mind the commentary we provided at the revenue level. Sequential tailwinds include cost savings and the mix shift towards Services. With regard to capital allocation, our approach remains unchanged. We continue to invest confidently in our future while also returning value to our shareholders.

We are in the midst of developing our most exciting pipeline of products and services ever while contributing over $350 billion to the US economy and expanding our footprint in many cities around the country over a five-year period. We also continue to believe that there is great value in our stock, and we are maintaining our target of reaching a net cash neutral position over time. As a testament to the confidence we have in our business today and into the future, our Board has authorized $50 billion for share repurchases in addition to the over $40 billion authorization remaining under the current share repurchase plan. Our Board has also authorized a 6% increase in our quarterly dividend and today declared a cash dividend of $0.82 per share of common stock payable on May 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2020.

Finally, and most importantly, we are managing Apple for the long term as we’ve always done. During uncertain times historically, we have continued to invest in the business, and this remains our philosophy. We will continue to stay focused on what we do best, investing in our product and service pipeline, managing the business wisely and taking care of our teams, and believe we will come out from this stronger.

With that, let’s open the call to questions.

