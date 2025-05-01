Apple Q2 profit rises on higher revenue, beats estimates; iPhone sales up 2%

Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

The tech firm reported net sales of $95.4 billion for the March quarter, compared to $90.75 billion in the same period of 2024. The top line exceeded estimates. There was a 1.9% increase in iPhone sales.

Second-quarter profit, on a per-share basis, rose to $1.65 from $1.53 a year earlier, surpassing expectations. Net profit was $24.78 billion in Q2, compared to $23.64 billion in the year-ago period.

Prior Performance