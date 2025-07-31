Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Apple Q3 revenue, earnings beat estimates. iPhone sales up 13%
Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported stronger-than-expected revenue and earnings for the third quarter of 2025.
The tech firm reported net sales of $94.03 billion for the June quarter, compared to $85.78 billion in the same period of 2024. The top line exceeded estimates. There was a 13% increase in iPhone sales.
Third-quarter profit, on a per-share basis, rose to $1.57 from $1.40 a year earlier, surpassing expectations. Net profit was $23.4 billion in Q3, compared to $21.4 billion in the year-ago period.
“Today Apple is proud to report a June quarter revenue record with double-digit growth in iPhone, Mac, and Services and growth around the world, in every geographic segment. At WWDC25, we were excited to introduce a beautiful new software design that extends across all of our platforms, and we announced even more great Apple Intelligence features,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.
The company has declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on August 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 11, 2025.
Prior Performance
