Apple Q4 revenue grows on strong iPhone sales; results beat estimates

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported an increase in sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, mainly reflecting continued strong demand for iPhone. Q4 revenue and earnings topped expectations.

The gadget giant reported net sales of $102.5 billion for the September quarter, compared to $94.93 billion in the same period of 2024. The top line exceeded estimates. Sales of iPhone increased 6% YoY.

Fourth-quarter profit, on a per-share basis, rose to $1.85 from $0.97 a year earlier, surpassing expectations. Net profit was $27.5 billion in Q4, compared to $14.7 billion in the year-ago period.

“In September, we were thrilled to launch our best iPhone lineup ever, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, and iPhone Air. In addition, we launched the fantastic AirPods Pro 3 and the all-new Apple Watch lineup. When combined with the recently announced MacBook Pro and iPad Pro with the powerhouse M5 chip, we are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.