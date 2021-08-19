Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 41% year-over-year to $6.20 billion.

GAAP net income doubled to $1.71 billion, or $1.87 per share, compared to the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EPS rose 79% to $1.90.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Applied expects net sales of approx. $6.33 billion, plus or minus $250 million. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.87-2.01.

Prior performance