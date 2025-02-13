Applied Materials Q1 2025 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is expected to report first-quarter 2025 results today after the closing bell.

The consensus earnings estimate for Q1 is $2.3 per share, which represents an increase from the $2.13/share profit reported in the first quarter of 2024. Analysts are looking for revenues of $7.16 billion for the January quarter, compared to $6.71 billion in the year-ago period.

In the fourth quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings increased to $2.32 per share from $2.12 per share in the same period of 2023. Net income, including special items, was $1.73 billion or $2.09 per share in Q4, compared to $2.0 billion or $2.38 per share last year. The bottom line benefited from an increase in net sales to $7.05 billion from $6.72 billion.