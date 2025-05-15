Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Applied Materials Q2 earnings rise on higher revenues, beat estimates

Semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported higher adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in revenues. Earnings also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $2.39 per share in the April quarter from $2.09 per share in the same period of 2024, exceeding expectations. Net income, on an unadjusted basis, was $2.14 billion or $2.63 per share in Q2, compared to $1.72 billion or $2.06 per share a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $7.10 billion in the second quarter from $6.65 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year, reflecting the stable demand environment.

Prior Performance

