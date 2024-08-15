Applied Materials Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript

Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to release third-quarter results today after the closing bell.

Listen to Applied Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

The consensus earnings estimate for Q3 is $2.02 per share, which represents an increase from the $1.81/share profit reported in the third quarter of 2023. Analysts are looking for revenues of $6.67 billion for the July quarter, compared to $6.43 billion in the year-ago period.

In the second quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings rose 5% year-over-year to $2.09 per share. Net income, including special items, was $1.72 billion or $2.06 per share in Q2, compared to $1.58 billion or $1.86 per share a year earlier.