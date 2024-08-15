Categories LATEST
Applied Materials Q3 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Follow Along with the Real-Time Transcript
Semiconductor technology company Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is scheduled to release third-quarter results today after the closing bell.
Listen to Applied Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript
The consensus earnings estimate for Q3 is $2.02 per share, which represents an increase from the $1.81/share profit reported in the third quarter of 2023. Analysts are looking for revenues of $6.67 billion for the July quarter, compared to $6.43 billion in the year-ago period.
In the second quarter, the company’s adjusted earnings rose 5% year-over-year to $2.09 per share. Net income, including special items, was $1.72 billion or $2.06 per share in Q2, compared to $1.58 billion or $1.86 per share a year earlier.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
